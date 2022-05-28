ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

OSU Baseball: Cowboys Keep Winning, Top Texas 8-1

By PistolsFiring
pistolsfiringblog.com
 3 days ago

Bogusz was excellent in his first start. Now the team is playing like the team we thought it might be right before the season started. The winner of the...

forum.pistolsfiringblog.com

pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Golf Falls at NCAA Championship with Loss to Texas in Match Play

OSU men’s golf advanced past stroke play and into match play at the NCAA championship this week, but it could not survive friendly fire from its own Big 12 brethren. Texas took down the Pokes in the quarterfinals round of match play on Tuesday 3-2, putting an end to the Pokes’ run at a championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 Women’s College World Series Predictions

With the 2022 Women’s College World Series set to begin in less than 48 hours, here are a few predictions for how things will play out in Oklahoma City. That’s right. I’m calling for the Sooners to take down Northwestern, Oklahoma State to handle Arizona and, yes, the Texas Longhorns to send No. 5 UCLA to the loser’s bracket. I have believed this conference to be among the very best in softball all season long and Thursday will be their chance to prove it. With the way that Hailey Dolcini has pitched and Janae Jefferson’s play has elevated the rest of UT’s offense, I would not want to face Texas right now. Plus Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a combined 10-0 record in the tournament thus far, so good luck with taking them on right now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns baseball team hosting NCAA Regional

AUSTIN, Texas - Roughly a month ago, not many saw the struggling Texas Longhorns hosting an NCAA baseball tournament regional. UT finished the season strong though going 11-3 and earning hosting duties as the nation's #9 overall seed. "To host a top 16, when 64 are invited, you just can't...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas baseball to host regional; falls to OU in Big 12 Title

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will host one of the 16 college baseball regionals, the NCAA announced Sunday. The official seeds and teams going to each regional will be announced tomorrow. It will be the second-straight year that Texas will host an NCAA regional at their home park....
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

An Inside Look at Lee Miller’s Legendary Boot Shop in Austin

When I was eighteen and studying journalism in my first semester of college, I met a man named Eddie Barker who came to speak to my class. He was a television legend in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, the news director and evening news anchor on the local CBS affiliate station, and I thought working for him would be the key to my success.
AUSTIN, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Austin, Texas

From time to time, each of us feels the need to go out and have a nice dinner at a restaurant with a group of friends or some family members. And while it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, it's also nice to go to a restaurant. If you live in Austin or come here often, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit. They are great options for having a casual meal, but also for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions:
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Matthew McConaughey lends his talent to spotlight film at the Hill Country Film Festival

The stars at night are big and bright, and they will be shining at the Hill Country Film Festival. This year's lineup includes Texas' first wildlife film "Deep in the Heart." Producer of "Deep in the Heart," Katy Baldock, is here will Hill Country Film Festival Director Amy Mistkovsky to tell us more about the film and how to catch it at this year's fest.
AUSTIN, TX
insideradio.com

‘Jack FM’ Debuts In Austin Over Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin now has two adult hits stations to choose from with the Memorial Day Weekend launch of “96.3 Jack FM.” Township Media is taking on Waterloo Media’s market-leading “Bob FM 103.5” KBPA by “playing anything we want” on KTSN (1490) with a simulcast on the Austin-licensed translator K241DA at 96.3.
AUSTIN, TX

