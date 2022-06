Montana is home to several places that some have considered haunted and make for tourist hotspots. Only in your state has a list of some of the most haunted places in Montana. Virginia City houses one of the most haunted buildings in the town, the Bonanza Inn. Tourists can stay at this haunted spot, and some have reported being poked or pinched during their stay. One of the rooms at the Bonanza Inn, Room 1, is also notorious for ghost sightings.

MONTANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO