Alabama State

Lawyer will seek to move trial of Alabama jail escapee

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official, said he’s received threats for representing the man.

Mark McDaniel, a lawyer representing Casey White, says he’ll also seek a change of venue to move his upcoming trial out of the north Alabama city.

McDaniel said the threats won’t make a difference, because it’s his duty to give White the best defense he can.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility last month, sparking a manhunt.

The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Patriot America
3d ago

mark McDaniel was my instructor for some of my law classes and I can tell you he is a man who will not be intimidated by threat,that said I would never represent a man like Casey white out of conviction,I hope they lock him up until his last breath on earth.

A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

