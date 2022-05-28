Victim ID’d in Apopka shooting, suspect at large, Orange deputies say Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding out who killed a 36-year-old man shot in an Apopka neighborhood Friday.

Deputies arrived at the 600 block of East 13th Street at 8:16 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. The victim, identified as Albert Gonzalez Jr., was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived, OCSO said in a statement. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline, which is offering a $5,000 reward, at 800-423-8477.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com