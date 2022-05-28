ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thibaut Courtois hopes Champions League success will help silence critics

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izl7b_0fth7ZSN00

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was delighted to prove a point to his critics in England after keeping out Liverpool to help the Spanish giants win the Champions League final.

The former Chelsea stopper produced one of the best performances of his life to keep Liverpool at bay in Paris as Real ran out 1-0 victors thanks to Vinicius Junior’s second-half strike.

The Belgian said on BT Sport: “I said to my friends yesterday that when Real Madrid play finals they win it. I am on the good side of history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fz14O_0fth7ZSN00

“Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name because I don’t think I have enough respect, especially in England.”

Courtois, who won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup with Chelsea, added: “I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season, that I was not good enough or whatever.

“I am just really happy and proud of the performance of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there, I was there for the team.”

Belgium international Courtois added: “I think we beat the best clubs in the world; (Manchester) City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season.

“They fought to the end in the Premier League and Liverpool won two cups. Today they were really strong.

“I played a great game, that was the difference today because we had one important chance and we scored it.”

Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first manager to win the Champions League four times.

The former Everton boss said on BT Sport: “I cannot believe it. I am the record man.

“It was a difficult game. We suffered a lot more in the first half, but in the second half at the the end with all the games we played I think we deserved to win this competition.

“We are really happy, and I cannot say more. When I came here, I found as usual a fantastic squad with a lot of quality and strong mental character.

“We passed through really difficult games, the supporters helped us a lot, I am so happy.”

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who lifted the trophy in 2005, described Real’s performance in Paris as “phenomenal”.

“They have put an absolute defensive masterclass on today,” the Aston Villa boss said on BT Sport .

“Yes the keeper got man of the match, but if you look at the detail of the defending to a man all over the pitch, their distances, their shape and the calmness under pressure.

“Yes they got outplayed for 40 minutes, but over the 90 minutes… yes their keeper bailed them out at times, but to a man across the pitch they defended ever so well.”

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand felt Real had won it the hard way.

“They have beaten the champions of France, the champions of England, I have had my breath taken away here,” he said on BT Sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0sPe_0fth7ZSN00

“In the first half they got played off the pitch, but we spoke about the experience of this team and being able to weather storms – today they proved that again.”

Former Reds striker Michael Owen added on BT Sport: “Nobody can say they (Madrid) didn’t deserve that.

“Their route to the final has been incredibly tough, they have beaten the best of British: Chelsea, Manchester City and now Liverpool.

“Yes, Liverpool played well for 40 minutes, but those (Real Madrid) boys have ground it out again, with that experience, that nous and knowhow – it is so important in football and they have it in abundance.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?

England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.Gareth Southgate will be relying on squad stalwarts including Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling to navigate the team through the first round as comfortably as possible, with younger players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Phil Foden looking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Poland vs Wales live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV today

Wales travel to Poland for the first round of Nations League matches on Wednesday.Gareth Bale is set to feature for the visitors on the back of winning a fifth Champions League trophy with Real Madrid. The forward was an unused substitute in the final against Liverpool and so he should have fresh legs for this international match. And while the usual faces look set to play in the Wales team, manager Robert Page is set to use the tournament to blood fresh players. “I’m going to use these Nations League games as a tool to give the Brennan Johnsons of...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland vs Ukraine predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup play-off semi-final

Scotland will look to take a step closer to ending their 24-year wait for a World Cup appearance as they host Ukraine at Hampden in a play-off semi-final.The match was postponed in March following Russia’s invasion of the country and there is set to be an outpouring of support for Ukraine as they play their first competitive game since November amid the ongoing conflict.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Scotland face Ukraine in World Cup play-offThe winner will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday with a place in the World Cup finals on the line. Wales defeated...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
The Independent

Tearful Oleksandr Zinchenko calls for end to Ukraine war ahead of World Cup play-off

Oleksandr Zinchenko burst into tears on the eve of Ukraine’s crucial World Cup play-off with Scotland as he called for an end to the war.The Manchester City player also vowed to give the people of his nation “incredible emotions” with victory, which would see the team play Wales for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.“Every Ukrainian wants one thing - to stop this war,” he said.“They have one dream to stop the war. When it comes to football, the team, we have our own dream. We want to go to the World Cup.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Navy ‘may have to fight Russia to ease global food crisis’ - liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
SOCCER
The Independent

Andy Goram: Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper given six months to live after terminal cancer diagnosis

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram says he’ll “fight like I’ve never fought before” after being given six months to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis.Goram started feeling unwell seven weeks ago but he ignored the symptoms he had after he couldn’t secure a face-to-face meeting with his GP.“I thought I had severe indigestion” he said via the Daily Record. “It was as though my gullet was blocked. After a few weeks, it got worse and nothing was getting through.“Everything I ate or drank didn’t get halfway to my stomach and I threw it back up. I couldn’t get...
WORLD
The Independent

Rafael Nadal uncertain about future despite Paris victory over Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal may be rolling back the years at Roland Garros, but a chronic foot injury means the king of clay cannot look beyond this year’s French Open.Nadal beat his arch-rival, the world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic, in a late-night classic on Tuesday.His four-set victory was built on the power, energy and physicality of a man about to turn 26, not 36 as Nadal will on Friday – the day of his semi-final against Alexander Zverev.MAKE IT 30-29 🔥🔥🔥@RafaelNadal wins the battle against the World No. 1 @DjokerNole 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 and is now into...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jack Nowell among Exeter trio tipped to be fit for England tour

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has provided Eddie Jones with a triple boost ahead of England’s tour to Australia.Baxter confirmed that Jack Nowell, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill should all be available for selection ahead of the three-Test trip.Hooker Cowan-Dickie suffered a knee injury during England’s Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales in February, while wing Nowell broke his arm in the tournament finale against France just over 10 weeks ago.Lock Hill, who will join Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership rivals Sale next season, has not played since early January due to a stress fracture of his lower leg.Nowell could return in Exeter’s...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Real Madrid#Spanish#The Champions League#Belgian#The Premier League
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Mercedes and Red Bull unite against spend cap as Toto Wolff calls for Monaco Grand Prix changes

The past few days have been amazing ones for Sergio Perez after he triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, immediately followed by extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari.The latter team have been left having to pick up the pieces after Charles Leclerc lost not only pole position but even a podium spot, with calls by the team during the rain-delayed race jproving exceptionally costly and leaving Leclerc furious - and off top spot in the championship race, too.Mick Schumacher thankfully walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two, while there was again frustration for Lewis Hamilton as he was stuck behind an unaccommodating Fernando Alonso. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Italy vs Argentina live stream: How to watch Cup of Champions online and on TV

The champions of South America meet the champions of Europe as Italy and Argentina meet in the Conmebol-Uefa Cup of Champions.The game is a resurrection of the Artemio Franchi Cup, which has been held twice previously, with Argentina winning the second edition in 1993 after France had claimed the inaugural crown in 1985.Italy return to the scene of their Euro 2020 triumph with a point to prove having missed out on qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.Argentina, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 31 games, a dominant run that encompassed the securing of their first Copa...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

675K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy