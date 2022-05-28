Boil advisory goes into effect in Wintersville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Several streets on Pleasant Heights in Steubenville are being repaved starting Wednesday. That means residents will not be allowed to park on the streets. The city will post no parking areas and vehicles left on the streets will be towed at the owner's expense. The streets...
MUSKINGUM, Ohio (WTAP) - A State Route 60 project that was scheduled to begin on June 1 has now been postponed until June 6. The project will reconstruct State Route 60 between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/Morgan County line. State Route 60 will be closed for approximately 21 days at...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – “Run for the Wall” motorcycle group made a stop in St. Clairsville over the Memorial Day weekend. The group annually rides to honor Prisoners of War, those Missing in Action, and riding for those who can’t. The group is part of an...
Ohio – The 19th annual National Road Yard Sale will be taking place June 1-5 along the historic US 40 which runs through most of our area including Belmont, Guernsey and Muskingum Counties. Travel the 824 miles of the roadway for furniture, glassware, fresh produce, vintage collectibles, community sales,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The American Rescue Plan Act provided Marshall County with $5.9 million, and now the county is using $1 million of those funds to help local small businesses. "These small businesses and non-profits are what make Marshall County a great place to live, the mom-and-pop stores,’...
Community members gathered across the Ohio Valley on Monday for ceremonies remembering those who gave their all to preserve our freedoms. In Ohio County, Wheeling American Legion Post 1 conducted its service at the Veteran’s Amphitheater at Heritage Port. Multiple guest speakers took to the stage naming those lives...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–On Tuesday, May 31, the Interstate 70 project through Zanesville will enter another phase with closure of the State Street Bridge. According to ODOT: The State Street bridge and the I-70 WB off-ramp to State Street are scheduled to close on Tuesday, May 31, for 95-120 days, for reconstruction of the bridge.
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A candidate for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats visited Monroe County on Tuesday. Congressman Tim Ryan stopped to see how Long Ridge Energy's operation is changing the hydroelectric industry. And Ryan was impressed. “It's the most innovative thing in the country, and even...
More West Virginia communities are protesting a $297 million rate increase request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. Officials in Mingo, Mercer and Kanawha counties, along with city officials in Princeton, have told the Public Service Commission they oppose the rate increase request. “On behalf of the citizens of Mingo...
Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Scio man was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 250 in Tuscarawas County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Derrick Easlick was driving westbound on U.S. 250 when he drove left-of-center while negotiating a curve and struck a vehicle hauling a utility trailer driven by Joni Yoder, of Sugarcreek, head on.
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A speaker during city council's public forum last week directly called out Councilman Royal Mayo -- at this week’s meeting Councilman Mayo responded. Mayor Jerry Barilla and Councilman Royal Mayo clashing at the end of Steubenville council's meeting Tuesday night over the rules of public forum. Council earlier this year voting to open the forum up -- eliminating the existing rule where residents had to sign up in advance to address council.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a woman crashed her car around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Camden Avenue and Route 95 in Parkersburg. The driver of the car was a 54-year-old woman and her granddaughter was in the car as well. The woman went...
Behind Offutt Field in Greensburg, a walk along South Urania Avenue offers an unencumbered view of the football game, along a long stretch of unusually thick concrete that runs for several hundred feet along the road. As it approaches what is now MB Bride, the concrete wall is broken up...
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County officials have confirmed that 54-year-old Georgeanne McGraw is home safe. She was reported missing out of Wellsburg on Saturday. Brooke County 911 tells 7News that she returned home on her own.
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man. The Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 83 near the Muskingum County line. 36-year-old Michael Wheeler was northbound on State Route 83 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Wheeler was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a ditch.
