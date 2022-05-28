ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scottsbluff homicide suspect killed in shootout with Cheyenne Police

By The Associated Press
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Nebraska was shot and killed by police in Wyoming on Saturday, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Members of the Cheyenne Police-Laramie County Joint SWAT Team...

