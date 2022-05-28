Casting Call: Find those behind the camera jobs this week

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Before Submitting For Any Projects.

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing, which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Major TV Project”

(PEOPLE OF ALL SHAPES & SIZES)

* Males & Females All Ethnicities needed for "Multiple Upcoming Roles"

18yrs & Older

* Submit: Name, Age, Current photos, Contact Info

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test Date: TBD

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “HELLO” in the subject line

* Email All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow. All talent must have a Covid-19 test administered on set within 48 hours of work date! Covid-19 Testing Bump: ($$ paid on work date)

Destination Casting

“NEW TV FILM”

(FRESH FACES - ALL SHAPES & SIZES)

* Males & Females All Ethnicities needed for "Multiple Upcoming Roles"

18yrs & Older

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

- Your Vaccination Status --- Please note: Yes Vaccinated or Not Vaccinated

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test Dates: TBD

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Casting All Talent

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg