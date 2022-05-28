One-Stop Shop event provides resources for community members in need

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.

MILFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO