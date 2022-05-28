ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One-Stop Shop event provides resources for community members in need

By Javari Burnett
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Lower Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force held its one-stop shop event Saturday afternoon with a goal of lending a helping hand to community members in need. 400 boxes of...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Beebe offering COVID-19 booster clinic for children ages 5 to 11

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Medical Group has announced a COVID-19 booster clinic for children ages 5 to 11. The clinic will be held this Saturday, June 4th, at the Primary Care Cape Henlopen office. The event is by appointment only, and those attending should bring the child’s COVID-19 vaccination card, guardian’s ID, and insurance card.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Millsboro hosting Summer Craft Fair

MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro will host its Summer Craft Fair this weekend. Visitors can expect the East Coast Garden Center to be packed with over 40 vendors and a variety of food options. The event is scheduled for Saturday. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILLSBORO, DE
Katie Cherrix

Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

PACE Your Life provides medical and social services for seniors

PACE Your Life, a comprehensive medical and social services program for nursing home-eligible adults 55 and older who reside in their home, opened its doors at the Milford Wellness Village May 20 and is now accepting participants to enroll in the all-inclusive program. PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Renovated Georgetown home offers safe sober living

An affordable housing shortage is especially difficult for people whose personal history may leave them out of consideration for available units. This fuels a homelessness crisis that feeds into a cycle of drug and alcohol relapse, and criminal activity. According to the Delaware Criminal Justice Council, the state's three-year recidivism...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Movies on the River a success in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury’s first Movies on the River night was a hit last week. The next installment is scheduled in three weeks and will feature a showing of Hairspray. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

“They’re hungry for entertainment:” Poseidon festival celebrates all things water life, provides tips for coastal emergencies

BETHANY BEACH, Del. – “Make it a weekend long celebration and a kickoff to the summer,” Town of Bethany Beach Events Director Julia Malewski said. Poseidon is the name and water life the game, as the Poseidon Festival filled the boardwalk in Bethany Beach this holiday weekend. It’s a free, family-oriented event that celebrates the sea. “It’s been great and the town is always sure that it’s safe for everybody and go out of our way to prepare,” Malewski said.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

SDARJ scholarship goes to Sussex Central grad

Trinity Nicole Harris of Millsboro has been awarded a Charlotte King Scholarship by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The scholarship is based on demonstrated commitment to racial justice through community involvement. Set to graduate from Sussex Central High School, Harris will attend Delaware Tech in the fall, majoring...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Nine SU students receive Fulbright Award

SALISBURY, Md. – Nine Salisbury University students and alumni have earned the prestigious U.S. Fulbright Student award. We’re told it’s actually a record at the school. The Fulbright is America’s Flagship International Exchange Program and is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Del. teacher recognized as GEM nominee

MILTON, Del. – Milton Elementary teacher Jackie Wager is being recognized as the GEM nominee. Jackie is making Cape Henlopen and all of Delmarva proud with her hard work. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Microtel by Wyndham in Milford celebrates first anniversary

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Pop-up art and gift shop coming to Selbyville June 15-18

A group of eight local artists and artisans will offer their creations to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, June 15 to 18, in a special pop-up shopping venue at 14 W. Church St., Selbyville. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.
SELBYVILLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City And Surrounding Communities Experiencing High Community Transmission Of COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County are all areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in Baltimore over the last seven days, and the hospitalizations per case rate grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases.  Howard County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kelly Russo recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and if you are at high risk for severe illness, considering additional precautions,...
BALTIMORE, MD

