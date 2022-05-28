ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Male Stabbed in Eureka

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 1

Related
kymkemp.com

Suspect in Eureka Standoff Identified

This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The suspect from the May 29, 2022 incident on Cousins Street has been identified as 31-year-old Matthew Esparza...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Ukiah Arson Suspect Arrested

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05/30/2022, at approximately 1036 hours, the Ukiah Communication Center (UCC) received several 911 calls for a fire...
UKIAH, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Man Holds Woman Hostage at Gunpoint

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) On Sunday, May 29, 2022, on the 1200 block of Cousins Street. Officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm, preventing a woman from leaving the residence. Officers heard a gunshot upon their arrival. A swat team surrounded the house as police negotiators convinced the man to surrender. He […] The post Man Holds Woman Hostage at Gunpoint appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after leading pursuit from Anderson to Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old man was arrested after leading a pursuit from Anderson to the Mount Shasta Mall on Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Police said an officer attempted to pull over Thomas Wooden for a vehicle code violation in the area of Balls Ferry Road and Interstate-5 just before noon.
ANDERSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

HCSO Release Details About Shelter Cove Water Fatality on Sunday

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean near Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County. The incident began at approximately 2:45 p.m. with a call for two people in the water, one mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead. According to Nick Pape, Chief, Shelter Cove Fire, two ocean rescue units and two beach rescue units were deployed as well as numerous other emergency response agency resources.The Shelter Cove Fire beach rescue unit contacted a group of hikers who confirmed that two individuals from their party were swept into the ocean. One patient was actively treading water in the rough waves and one was face down approximately 50-100 yards offshore. The ocean rescue unit deployed a boat and jet ski from the marina and made the five-mile trek to the patients in rough 15-20 foot swells and whitecaps. Both patients were transported back to the marina and awaiting Emergency Medical Technicians. The conscious patient was transferred to an ambulance and treated by EMTs. A landing zone was established at the Shelter Cove airport and the patient was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. Their medical condition is unknown at this time. The second patient was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. This incident is under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Multi Vehicle Crash in Eureka, One Fled

About 7:53 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a collision at 4th and X Streets at the north end of Eureka. One vehicle left the scene. Reportedly the vehicle that fled was a dark blue SUV. A first responder at the incident reports that one person has minor injuries. Traffic...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Motorcyclist vs. Tree on Campton Road

According to scanner traffic, a traffic collision occurred on the 4300 block of Campton Road in Eureka between a motorcyclist and a tree. Emergency personnel are responding. City Ambulance is on scene. The dispatcher said that the motorcyclist may be “in the tree”. Please avoid the area if...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after attempting to steal Yurok Tribe wood

KLAMATH, Calif. — A local man was arrested on May 28 after Yurok Tribal Police found him trying to steal wood from the Yurok Tribal Elder firewood location. According to a Yurok Tribal Police Department Facebook post, Officer Rager found Nick Maraganis with a pickup truck backed into a pile of wood. A citizen had reported to police that Maraganis was attempting to illegally remove wood from the location.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Hawthorn#Violent Crime#Eureka Police
kymkemp.com

Breaking News: Hit and Run with Stolen Vehicle Reported in Orick

Scanner traffic around 8 a.m. this morning indicated that an individual called emergency personnel to report a stolen vehicle in Orick, possibly a hotel or apartment. The stolen vehicle report was quickly upgraded when the reporting party called back to let emergency personnel know that the suspect returned to the scene and “ran over” the reporting party’s friend with the stolen vehicle.
ORICK, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. ADAM ELIHA PRICE APD Bench Warrant PC273.6(a)...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDRV

Hiker dies in 300-foot fall near Brookings, Oregon

Nam Ing, 56, of Penngrove California, was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped and fell to the rocks below, a distance of approximately 300 feet, according to Curry County Sheriff John Ward. Personnel for Curry County Sheriff’s department, OSP, Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance, Brookings Fire,...
BROOKINGS, OR
kymkemp.com

Helpless: An Eyewitness and Shelter Cove Fire’s Chief Describe the Attempted Rescue of Two Hikers Swept Away by Waves This Sunday

Those who tried to help as waves pulled a young woman into the water to her death at the Lost Coast on Sunday, May 29 are struggling to deal with their reactions today. “I’m just trying to process it,” said one woman who ran for help as the waves pulled the victim and her fellow hiker away from the shoreline near the remote northern California town of Shelter Cove. “I saw her go under.”
WHITETHORN, CA
krcrtv.com

RPD: Suspect who crashed truck into building had arrest warrant

REDDING, Calif. — At roughly 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Redding police located a man they said had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect, whose name will not be confirmed at this time, was driving a silver Ford F-150 near Canby and Victor Avenue. Police followed him into...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after breaking into Redding Dollar Tree

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police arrest man following break-in at the Redding Dollar Tree. Police responded to the Dollar Tree on Athens Avenue just after midnight Sunday morning in regards to the burglary alarm being triggered. Once on scene, officers noticed that the glass on the front door of the business had been shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the Dollar Tree was apparent.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman Endorses Current Sheriff Matt Kendall

Endorsement from former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman:. In 1991, I was a youngdeputy in Willits assigned to be a Field Training Officer (FTO) for new deputies. This was a very educational assignment, as it allowed me to help train academy graduates, as well as get to know them. In early 1991, I was assigned to train newly promoted Deputy Matt Kendall (promoted from the jail). We worked in the North County as well as on the Coast. Matt was an energetic and smart young deputy, who listened and learned. Being raised in Covelo and having many family members on the Coast certainly made training him much easier than out of town new-hires. I have watched Matt’s career for over 30+ years. As Undersheriff, he and I discussed policies, large investigations and family life. I’ve witnessed a young deputy mature into a true and disciplined leader. Matt possesses ethics and he demonstrates leadership everyday. His role as a father, step-father and husband is a true example of a man who understands his responsibilities and his role. Prior to Matt being selected to be our Sheriff, he and I discussed budgets, personnel and leadership. I would not have recommended him to be my replacement if I was aware of any flaws. As he did as a young deputy, he listened and learned. Since his appointment, Matt has excelled in budget preparation as well as leadership. Suffice it to say, I could not have recommended a better person to be our Sheriff-Coroner. I voted for Matt because he has proven his ability to lead and improve the sheriff’s office. Please join me in supporting Matt Kendall as our Sheriff. Tom Allman Mendocino County Sheriff-Coroner (ret)
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Former deputy running for Mendocino County sheriff as write-in candidate

Though his name does not appear on the ballots, there is another candidate for Mendocino County sheriff in the June 7 Primary Election: former MCSO Deputy Trent James. Katrina Bartolomie, Mendocino County registrar of voters, said James qualified as a write-in candidate by collecting signatures of support from at least 40 registered voters just before the deadline last week, and was sworn in Monday, May 23, in her office.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy