CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — The Cave Springs Police and Fire Departments put together a water fight on Saturday. Keith Lawson, Lieutenant with the Cave Springs police department, explained that the idea for the event had been inspired by an officer’s previous patrol a few years ago. Cave Springs police officer, Madeline Green, said she was on a patrol in a local neighborhood when she came across nearly 15 kids playing with nerf guns.

2 DAYS AGO