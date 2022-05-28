District Five Clean Energy students perform walk-through energy audit
A team of Clean Energy Technology students from the Center for Advanced Technical Studies (The Center) had the pleasure of participating in a walk-through energy audit of Chapin Middle School. This audit was to teach the students how to identify and resolve issues regarding energy loss and conservation as well as...
The Innovista area is paving the way for street innovation in Columbia. The Greene St. Bridge Project is a part of the Innovista Master Plan, which aims to create an urban neighborhood feel inside of the city. The Greene St. Bridge Project will extend Greene St. over the rail lines...
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Columbia water department say they have received several complaints about an earthy taste in the drinking water in downtown. Officials say it is the result of elevated algae levels in the water and is harmless. A spokesman for the city says...
Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better choice when it comes to processing South Carolina's high-quality beef right here in state. The SC Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that a group of South Carolina cattle farmers has formed a cooperative association with the goals of increasing beef processing capacity in South Carolina and jointly creating a South Carolina-branded beef product. The co-op is currently soliciting members from across South Carolina. Beef farmers who wish to join this association should contact them by email at wagyu4you@gmail.com.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County School District Two school board held a special called budget meeting on Tuesday to talk about funding for the upcoming school year, and what they will need from Richland County to make their dollars stretch. "Richland says we need to get this to...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — City of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to meet Thursday, June 2, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall in Columbia. On the agenda for the meeting are four projects -- three of which are new construction/businesses:. Daquon Doyle is seeking an...
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – While inflation is impacting what you pay for food at the grocery store, a local farmer is making some changes to deal with economic realities. Hickory Bluff Berry Farms for years has offered a chance to pick your own strawberries. But you’ll soon have the chance to pick other produce in […]
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Rep. James E. Clyburn and South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers are scheduled to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Highway 21/178 Bypass Corridor in Orangeburg. The 2 p.m. ceremony will take place on the SC State pedestrian overpass on Chestnut Street....
A new industry for Clinton was given the final go-ahead, but was not named, at the Tuesday meeting of the Laurens County Council. Third and final reading, along with a public hearing, for Project Dogwood was given by the council, and normally that would trigger a public identification of the company receiving tax and other local and state incentives to locate here. There are some more contracts to be finalized before that announcement is made, according to Jon Coleman, President and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom fest will celebrate six years in the Midlands this year. To kick off the Juneteenth weekend, the organization will host events from the 10th of June until the 21st of June. This year will mark the FIRST year that Juneteenth will...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at...
Our beloved Silver Lining Club is a game-changer in supporting caregivers here in SC. We created this respite program for our caregivers to get a 4-hour break each Wednesday to help prevent burnout and to encourage self-care. Not only did Silver Lining Club assist in supporting our caregivers but it ended up being so much more for the participants.
After the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, our nation mourns the loss of 19 children and 2 teachers in what is becoming a more frequent reality than an infrequent occurrence. School leaders across the country grapple with the question of how to assure students, parents, teachers, staff, and the community that schools will be safe and secure learning environments. Tuesday, May 24th was the 213th mass shooting of the year, and our collective trauma creates a collective awareness that Robb Elementary will not be the last school shooting our nation will experience. A report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), published in February 2021, stated that gun violence is the leading cause of death for American youth under the age of 19. So how will School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and educators?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Salkehatchie Summer Service will return to limited action this summer, following a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Kathy Hart and Haley McLaughlin stopped by News19 This Morning to talk about the camp’s return. Volunteers in a Salkehatchie Summer Service Camp...
Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Recently, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Stephen A. Deyo Jr. to principal of Gilbert Elementary School, effective July 1. Deyo replaces current GES Principal Will Moody, who is taking on a new role as the district’s employee development coordinator. Deyo currently serves as the assistant principal at Pelion Elementary School.
Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In response to the high level of gun violence among men and increased homicides in the Midlands and in our country - a local organization has called to action a citywide “Mourning of Prayer”. Dr. Jacquetta Chatman is the founder of Mothers of Black...
When you’re exploring a new city, it can be easy to find high-profile restaurants that are well known spots for power players inking deals and rubbing elbows. But sometimes the best ideas and the most interesting conversations come while chatting it up someplace that only the locals know. We talked with regional elected officials to find out their favorite under-the-radar spots for a casual bite.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With South Carolina’s 2022 primary set for June 14, early voting begins Tuesday and ends June 10. It will be the first election under South Carolina’s newly signed voting law, which establishes early in-person voting in lieu of in-person absentee voting and restricts voting by mail.
Cultural sea change necessary to thwart gun violence. Let me begin with the bottom line: We are losing a generation of 14-to-28-year-olds to gun violence. In 2021, gun violence was the number one killer of youth in America. This is not some distant statistic, unrelated to our lives here in Richland County. Last year, our county statistics paralleled exactly this national data.
