Chapin, SC

District Five Clean Energy students perform walk-through energy audit

thelakemurraynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Clean Energy Technology students from the Center for Advanced Technical Studies (The Center) had the pleasure of participating in a walk-through energy audit of Chapin Middle School. This audit was to teach the students how to identify and resolve issues regarding energy loss and conservation as well as...

thelakemurraynews.net

