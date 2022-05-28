Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday afternoon in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Newsom will continue to work remotely and remain in isolation until Thursday, June 2, the governor’s officer said in a press release. He also received a prescription for COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid .

Newsom is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including one as recently as May 18. He made his last public appearance on Friday after meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.