Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday afternoon in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Newsom will continue to work remotely and remain in isolation until Thursday, June 2, the governor’s officer said in a press release. He also received a prescription for COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid .

Newsom is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including one as recently as May 18. He made his last public appearance on Friday after meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

