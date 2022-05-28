ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man dead after jumping into Tempe Town Lake, police say

By Kenneth Wong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say fire crews have recovered the body of a man from Tempe Town Lake. According to a...

