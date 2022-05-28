Man dead after jumping into Tempe Town Lake, police say

05.30.2022 | 12:00 AM | PHOENIX – Per Phoenix Fire PIO: Crews were dispatched just before midnight after a passing by citizen noticed flames coming from an apartment complex. When firefighters arrived they encountered a fully involved wood frame apartment complex under construction with heavy winds pushing embers to nearby structures. Crews assumed a defensive strategy and surrounded the burning apartment complex, attacking the fire with elevated master streams. They also sent companies to address the spot fires burning in the nearby area. Two people are reported to suffer minor burns at this incident and have been evaluated and transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. No injuries have been reported to firefighters at this scene. Fire investigators are arriving to determine the origin and cause of the flames at tonight’s fire. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO