Poll worker builds trust with voters through shared love for Dodgers

Eric Garcetti is entangled in a sexual harassment mess at City Hall, which seems to have derailed his confirmation for the ambassador job. The parents’ action is lawful, to be clear, but it’s akin to hiring an influencer to get your kid into USC when his application is weak or blemished … ahead of another who may be more deserving. And it’s all the more stunning because the mayor, himself gifted in the art of self-defense, has the ear of so many in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles voters have identified homelessness as the top issue in the election for LA’s next mayor. So KCRW and The LA Times hosted a debate among some of the candidates — Karen Bass, Kevin DeLeon and Gina Viola — to find out how they would solve that problem. KCRW’s Anna Scott and LA Times Times columnist Gustavo Arellano hosted the event. On this Memorial Day, tune into a special rebroadcast of the debate, which was recorded in front of an audience.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —There have reportedly been 17 mass shootings in the U.S. since last week’s massacre in Ulvalde, Texas. [Newsweek]
The Los Angeles City Council voted on Friday to prohibit fossil fuels in new construction. The Council directed departments to develop a plan over the next six months “that will require all new residential and commercial buildings in Los Angeles to be built so that they will achieve zero-carbon emissions.” The plans are expected to be phased in over the next several years and will lead to widespread electrification in new buildings. This motion was presented by council member Nithya Raman, a progressive who was elected in 2020 in what was described as a “political earthquake.”
Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life. It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training. “I went from getting cash aid,...
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. In 2016 I left my hometown of Savannah, GA to move into a studio apartment on Sunset Boulevard & Highland Avenue in Hollywood, mostly because I had nothing better to do.
There are 69 trillion people running for 27 billion elected positions in Los Angeles this year. Half of them have invaded your eyes and ears with advertisements the moment you take your first breath in the morning so that we won’t take too much time with the spiel up top.
Antisemitic incidents in both California and Florida have been reported over the past week. In California, multiple swastikas were carved into the windows of the IKAR synagogue office in Los Angeles. The vandalism took place overnight Thursday into Friday last week, according to the Los Angeles Times. No one was...
The proposed East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project is making progress toward the estimated $2.8 billion to $3.6 billion needed for completion, according to an article by Steve Scauzillo published by the Los Angeles Daily News. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $909 billion for the project early...
Bulmaro “Boomer” Vicente strode to the podium at Anaheim City Hall last Tuesday to address the City Council and locked eyes with Councilmember Avelino Valencia. The two are running against each other for the open 68th Assembly District seat in the June 7 primary and are expected to advance to the general election in November.
LOS ANGELES - Amazon’s first-ever physical store for men’s and women’s clothing had its grand opening last week in Los Angeles, as the company aims to "reimagine in-store shopping" with a technology-driven experience through the app. The flagship store, called Amazon Style, is located at the Americana...
Republican Congressman Mike Garcia slammed progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon on Saturday over a tweet that Gascon posted to commemorate Memorial Day. "When I was 18 years old, I joined the United States Army," Gascon tweeted. "I’d like to wish everyone a happy and safe Memorial Day...
In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and military members stood guard over the Mexican American All Wars Memorial in the Cinco Puntos area of East Los Angeles for 24-hours beginning Saturday morning.As they stood guard to remember the sacrifice those fallen heroes took to serve their country, demonstrators were preparing for a protest of the potential removal of their beloved landmark, which has stood in the area for 75 years. In a press release, organizers stated that the proposal to turn the area into a roundabout is a "travesty and an obvious effort to hijack and convert the area to something...
Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
Dillon Hosier, Chairman of the Israeli-American Civic Action Network, speaks out in confidential document leaked to WEHOville. Hosier’s comments are directed at the backers of Chelsea Byers for West Hollywood City Council. “We will be actively and vociferously opposing Chelsea Byers’ candidacy and anyone who supports it,” said Hosier...
On June 7, the day marked for the 2022 California Primary Election, local voters will have to decide on which names will be on the ballot for the November general election. And in California Congressional District 27 — the district representing Santa Clarita as well as the Antelope Valley — six names will be jockeying for only two spots on that final ballot, with the winner going on to represent local residents in Washington D.C.
Comments / 1