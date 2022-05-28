ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Poll worker builds trust with voters through shared love for Dodgers

By Parker Collins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Early in-person voting began Saturday for the June Primary Election....

From L.A. to Bombay? An Entitled Politician’s Last Stand to Become Ambassador

Eric Garcetti is entangled in a sexual harassment mess at City Hall, which seems to have derailed his confirmation for the ambassador job. The parents’ action is lawful, to be clear, but it’s akin to hiring an influencer to get your kid into USC when his application is weak or blemished … ahead of another who may be more deserving. And it’s all the more stunning because the mayor, himself gifted in the art of self-defense, has the ear of so many in Washington, D.C.
Memorial Day special: LA mayoral candidates debate homelessness solutions

Los Angeles voters have identified homelessness as the top issue in the election for LA’s next mayor. So KCRW and The LA Times hosted a debate among some of the candidates — Karen Bass, Kevin DeLeon and Gina Viola — to find out how they would solve that problem. KCRW’s Anna Scott and LA Times Times columnist Gustavo Arellano hosted the event. On this Memorial Day, tune into a special rebroadcast of the debate, which was recorded in front of an audience.
With LA’s Vote, America’s Two Largest Cities Have Said No New Fossil Gas

The Los Angeles City Council voted on Friday to prohibit fossil fuels in new construction. The Council directed departments to develop a plan over the next six months “that will require all new residential and commercial buildings in Los Angeles to be built so that they will achieve zero-carbon emissions.” The plans are expected to be phased in over the next several years and will lead to widespread electrification in new buildings. This motion was presented by council member Nithya Raman, a progressive who was elected in 2020 in what was described as a “political earthquake.”
While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
Program aims to hire people to work at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life. It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training. “I went from getting cash aid,...
Antisemitic Hate in Los Angeles and Fort Myers

Antisemitic incidents in both California and Florida have been reported over the past week. In California, multiple swastikas were carved into the windows of the IKAR synagogue office in Los Angeles. The vandalism took place overnight Thursday into Friday last week, according to the Los Angeles Times. No one was...
L.A.'s San Fernando Valley $909 Million Closer to Light Rail

The proposed East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project is making progress toward the estimated $2.8 billion to $3.6 billion needed for completion, according to an article by Steve Scauzillo published by the Los Angeles Daily News. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $909 billion for the project early...
Amazon opens 1st physical clothing store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Amazon’s first-ever physical store for men’s and women’s clothing had its grand opening last week in Los Angeles, as the company aims to "reimagine in-store shopping" with a technology-driven experience through the app. The flagship store, called Amazon Style, is located at the Americana...
Demonstrators gather at Cinco Puntos Mexican American All Wars Memorial to protest potential removal of monument

In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and military members stood guard over the Mexican American All Wars Memorial in the Cinco Puntos area of East Los Angeles for 24-hours beginning Saturday morning.As they stood guard to remember the sacrifice those fallen heroes took to serve their country, demonstrators were preparing for a protest of the potential removal of their beloved landmark, which has stood in the area for 75 years. In a press release, organizers stated that the proposal to turn the area into a roundabout is a "travesty and an obvious effort to hijack and convert the area to something...
Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
Meet your candidates for your newly numbered Congressional District

On June 7, the day marked for the 2022 California Primary Election, local voters will have to decide on which names will be on the ballot for the November general election. And in California Congressional District 27 — the district representing Santa Clarita as well as the Antelope Valley — six names will be jockeying for only two spots on that final ballot, with the winner going on to represent local residents in Washington D.C.
