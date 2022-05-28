89 Sterling High School graduates mark bittersweet milestone

Cancer – It’s a word no one wants to hear, yet far too many do, whether it’s you or a loved one who is diagnosed. This Saturday, June 4, the community is encouraged to don your purple and do your part to put an end to cancer at the Relay For Life of Northeast Colorado, which will be held at Columbine Park starting at 4 p.m. The theme for this year is “Carnival for a Cure.”

