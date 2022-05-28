ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
89 Sterling High School graduates mark bittersweet milestone

By Callie Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday was a bittersweet day for the 89 graduates of Sterling High School. As they celebrated embarking on the next chapter on their lives, they also remembered two classmates who were not there to celebrate with them. The annual commencement exercises started with the graduates proceeding into Wally Post...

Sterling edges Bayfield in eight innings to remain in playoffs

The Sterling Tigers capitalized on their second chance Saturday, playing Bayfield at Butch Butler Field in Greeley to keep their 3A state playoff run alive. Early on, it looked like the Wolverines would be forcing the Tigers out as they took a four-run lead. However, an RBI from freshman Caysen Bamford tied the game at 6 apiece and forced an extra inning.
VFW commander: Military deaths ‘ripple through our communities’

The deaths of those who have fallen in service to our nation resonate through our communities and become part of our “collective identity.”. That was the message imparted Monday during the Sterling Memorial Day Service led by Jake Uhrig Post 3541, Veterans of Foreign Wars, with assistance from American Legion Post 20. Michael Stevens delivered the keynote address and followed it with a message from VFW National headquarters.
EDITORIAL: Join the fight to put an end to cancer

Cancer – It’s a word no one wants to hear, yet far too many do, whether it’s you or a loved one who is diagnosed. This Saturday, June 4, the community is encouraged to don your purple and do your part to put an end to cancer at the Relay For Life of Northeast Colorado, which will be held at Columbine Park starting at 4 p.m. The theme for this year is “Carnival for a Cure.”
Celtic Fest Returns! – Celtic crafts, clans, music, and beer on tap at St. Brigit’s

FREDERICK, CO – After a two-year COVID-induced break, Celtic Fest [https://www.celticfestbrigit.org/] returns to Frederick, CO in an expanded two-day version Sept. 24-25, 2022. Started in 2017, the festival annually drew more than a thousand attendees to the grounds of host St. Brigit Episcopal Church. Back now, bigger and better than ever after a two-year hibernation, the 2022 version will feature Colorado’s well-known RenScots [http://www.renscots.org/], along with music on the main stage by Denver-based Angus Mohr [http://www.angusmohr.com/] and Gadbaw & Krimmel [https://whitebirdsmusic.bandcamp.com/]. Visitors can quench their thirst with a visit to The Oak and Cloak Pub and enjoy St. Brigit’s famous Bath Water Beer, brewed by Longmont brewery Grossen Bart [http://www.grossenbart.com/].
‘Mystery’ Person Building Home on Horsetooth- Could It Be Jason Momoa?

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Here's one for Fort Collins and the Northern Colorado area, as someone is building home and wants to keep their name hush-hush. Wouldn't it be great to find out that Jason Momoa himself is the person that's requesting employees working on a home to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)? I wonder how long that the secret will stay a secret.
Fort Collins Police Officer Valeri Pedraza Arrested Twice In Two Days

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services says one of its officers was arrested twice over Memorial Day weekend in connection to allegations of domestic violence. FCPS Officer Valeri Pedraza, 31, was initially arrested on May 29 after being accused of third degree assault resulting in minor injuries. Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the initial call and charged Pedraza with domestic violence due to her alleged connection with the victim. When an individual is arrested on charges involving domestic violence in Larimer County the court automatically issues protection orders to limit contact with the victim(s). According to...
Fleming water supply compromised; boiling required until Thursday

Fleming residents are under a “boil water” order, possibly until Thursday. Logan County Emergency Manager Jerry Casebolt said Tuesday a water pump supplying the town’s system broke down over the weekend, causing the system to lose pressure in the water lines. When that happens, it’s possible for contaminants to find their way into the system. A “Code Red” alert went out to Fleming residents at the time, and volunteers were going door-to-door to inform residents there.
Larimer deputy fatally shoots suspect in Weld County

A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in Weld County. A Larimer County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle at Weld County Road 7 and Colorado Highway 60 just west of I-25 Thursday night. Police said a passenger in the vehicle was a “known fugitive” who fired at deputies while attempting to elude them. The suspect was fatally shot while trying to flee on foot in a nearby field. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet. No deputies were injured in the incident.
ENDORSMENT: Ken Buck deserves a landslide victory

As Colorado symbolizes a nationwide spike in violent crime, voting for tough-on-crime pro-cop representation has never been more important. That’s among a variety of reasons voters in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District should give Rep. Ken Buck a landslide victory in the June 28 primary. Buck took his congressional...
