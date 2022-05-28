ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ciampa Gives Update On His Relationship With Johnny Gargano

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiampa recently was a guest on El Brunch de WWE. During the show, Ciampa gave an update on his relationship with Johnny Gargano. As noted, Gargano left WWE in December after deciding not to re-sign with the company. “I still see him. I miss sharing...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
411mania.com

UPDATED: Simone Johnson Comments On Getting New WWE Ring Name

UPDATE: Following on the news that Simone Johnson has a new ring name, the newly-dubbed Ava Raine commented on not using her birth name. The daughter of The Rock posted to Twitter to note that her name change doesn’t take away her family’s legacy in wrestling, writing in a series of tweets:
WWE
Financial World

Bryan Danielson: That’s the reason I’m in AEW

Bryan Danielson is a man who has shown on the wrestling scene how much he can and what a star he is. One of the main topics right now is the Texas school shooting, so Danielson talked about it, but also about the contract at AEW. “It’s interesting, I’ve always...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gargano
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#El Brunch De Wwe#Nxt#Smackdown#Wrestling Inc
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Long Awaited Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW Double Or Nothing

What a twist! There are a lot of ways to present different wrestlers and some of them can involve quite a change. Sometimes these changes are hinted at long in advance but other times you see them come up out of nowhere. Both of them can be equally effective and can open quite a few doors. That was the case this weekend, and now things are are heading in a different direction.
WWE
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
PWMania

Queen Zelina Vega Reportedly Injured, Latest News On Her WWE Status

Queen Zelina Vega will reportedly be out of action for approximately 6-8 weeks. Vega hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since late April, and PWInsider is reporting that she suffered an in-ring injury that required surgery. Vega hasn’t wrestled since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on April 11...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Debuts At AEW Double Or Nothing

Athena (former WWE Superstar Ember Moon) has made her AEW debut tonight at AEW Double Or Nothing. Athena came out after Jade Cargill retained the TBS Championship against Anna Jay. Jade and the Baddies were going to attack Anna, but Kris Statlander came out, and then Athena appeared. Athena was...
WWE
PWMania

Lacey Evans’ WWE RAW Match Nixed Despite Being Advertised

After several weeks of anticipation, Lacey Evans was set to return to action on this week’s WWE RAW. She was advertised to be in action Monday night, but that did not happen. Evans was not mentioned, nor was the reason for her match being scrapped. As she is a...
WWE
PWMania

Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock and WWE Network have added new independent wrestling content. ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling shows are among the latest additions to the network. On-demand viewing of the events is now available. Here’s what’s new:. ICW Fight Club 220 – 05/28/22. ICW fans bring the weapons for Kez...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Divas Champion Returning On Next Week’s Raw

A former WWE Divas Champion will be making her return to WWE television on next week’s “Raw”. It was announced during an episode of Miz TV tonight that Maryse will return to WWE next Monday to celebrate the “Miz and Mrs.” Season 3 premiere. As noted, the show will now air on Monday nights after WWE RAW goes off the air at 11 pm ET. The new episodes follow The Miz joining “Dancing With The Stars”, the couple celebrating their anniversary, having a pregnancy scare, getting their mothers into dating, and more.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy