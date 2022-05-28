ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Patriot Golf Days are a great opportunity to thank and support the military community this Memorial Day weekend

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of Patriot Golf Days

For the second consecutive year, Patriot Golf Days are returning for Memorial Day weekend. What’s PGD you may ask? Well, it’s a fantastic opportunity to thank our nation’s heroes with the game of golf.

PGA REACH, and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members, co-host the nationwide fundraiser that started in 2007. PGA members across the country are playing a huge part this year, too.

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) introduces golf to veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being. The program includes a six-to-eight-week golf instruction course taught by PGA pros trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.

This weekend, around the U.S., events will take place in all 41 PGA chapters to raise money for the foundations. For example, Jimmy McMullen, PGA Director of Coaching at Salem Glen Country Club’s Golf Academy in Clemmons, North Carolina, is doing a 250-hole golf marathon from dawn to dusk. Supporters can pledge per hole or based on the number of birdies they record. They can also make direct donations.

“We’re especially proud that our 28,000 PGA Professionals have raised millions of charitable dollars through Patriot Golf Days for our nation’s heroes and their families,” said PGA President Jim Richerson in a release. “Having these influential organizations join in to back this critically important effort points to how closely aligned the golf community is in our support of our Veterans and their families.”

“It’s exciting that Patriot Golf Days will again be held during Memorial Day weekend,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor in the same release. “The partnership between Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE helps both Veterans and military families. As a PGA Professional, I’m grateful to my fellow PGA Members, the golf facilities participating in Patriot Golf Days and patriotic Americans who contribute to our mission.

“All money that is raised will directly benefit individuals and families in the community and the PGA Section where it was raised, and provide financial resources for Folds of Honor academic scholarships and PGA HOPE programs.”

If you would like to donate, visit the Patriot Golf Days website here.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

