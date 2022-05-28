ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State take advantage of early wave to start the scoring at the NCAA Championship

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM7mV_0ftgx7Fg00
Photo by Michael Meek/OU Athletics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — After the first round of play at the 2022 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship, just seven players and zero teams were under par. Just 12 hours later the tale of the title race is vastly different.

In the second round’s morning wave alone there were nine players in the clubhouse under par on the day, as well as two teams.

Nobody was better than the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, who shot 5 under as a squad to move into first place on the team leaderboard. The boys from Norman were led by redshirt senior Chris Gotterup, who rose to T-6 on the individual leaderboard with a 4-under 66. The transfer from Rutgers was bogey-free through his first 14 holes, with his lone blemish coming on the par-4 15th.

“You know, I got off to a really good start compared to yesterday, when I got off to a really bad start,” explained Gotterup. “So that’s kind of what I talked about with coach, about getting ready to get off to a hot start and I did that. If you can get into a good spot early on this course, it’s a little stress-free. But if you’re in a bad spot, it can really get you.”

“To be honest with you, we started out not great and really kicked into high gear whenever we made the turn. We made some big birdies over here on 9, 10 and 11,” added head coach Ryan Hybl, who noted how Saturday’s second-round pin locations were more favorable compared to the first round. “Patrick Welch and Drew Goodman out front, they got some momentum going, (Chris Gotterup) just looked like he was playing kind of solid all day long, same thing with Logan (McAllister) as well. Just played really good golf all day.”

The Sooners’ not-so-friendly neighbors to the north in Stillwater had a solid round, as well. The Oklahoma State Cowboys were the second-best team in the morning, going 3 under as a team to climb into the top five. The Cowboys were propelled by senior Aman Gupta, who shot the low round of the morning at 5-under 65 thanks to a four birdie, bogey-free back nine.

“Hit it in the junk on No. 4 and made bogey, three-putted No. 5 and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m 5 over on the leaderboard right now, I better start doing something,'” said Gupta of his 2-over through five start. He proceeded to “stuff it'” on Nos. 7-11 where he made five consecutive birdies and added a pair on Nos. 14 and 15 as well. “It was just one of those things where as long as I trusted what I was doing and didn’t try to overthink it and just didn’t get too caught up in where I stood that it was gonna be a pretty good day, and it was really good.”

The star of the day was Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick, who was a late sub from the first-round lineup due to a stomach bug. He only played a few holes during Thursday’s practice round and didn’t feel like he could play a full 18 on Friday. After a couple days of rest, the senior was back in the lineup on Saturday and immediately made his presence felt with the week’s first bogey-free round, a 5-under 65 to match Gupta.

“I can’t say I feel 100% which I know is probably silly after the round I just played but still, I had had some food on the course my stomach still wasn’t feeling great, but felt like I needed to play and glad I got it worked out,” said Fitzpatrick of his round, which will assuredly be one of few without a bogey this week at the tricky track in the desert.

“I think your I discipline has got to be pretty good around here,” said Fitzpatrick, who missed just one fairway and used mostly irons off the tee. “I think a lot of guys will try to overpower the course with 3-woods and drivers. I mean, I didn’t hit a driver until No. 11.”

With Fitzpatrick’s 5 under not counting in the race for an individual title due to his first-round WD, Vanderbilt’s Cole Sherwood sits in first place at 3 under, followed by teammate Gordon Sargent and Gupta at 2 under. Gotterup and Liberty’s Kieran Vincent are T-4 at 1 under.

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 Women’s College World Series Predictions

With the 2022 Women’s College World Series set to begin in less than 48 hours, here are a few predictions for how things will play out in Oklahoma City. That’s right. I’m calling for the Sooners to take down Northwestern, Oklahoma State to handle Arizona and, yes, the Texas Longhorns to send No. 5 UCLA to the loser’s bracket. I have believed this conference to be among the very best in softball all season long and Thursday will be their chance to prove it. With the way that Hailey Dolcini has pitched and Janae Jefferson’s play has elevated the rest of UT’s offense, I would not want to face Texas right now. Plus Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a combined 10-0 record in the tournament thus far, so good luck with taking them on right now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pokesreport.com

Gage Gundy's a More Complete Quarterback Going Into Senior Season

OWASSO, Ok – Another day, another Oklahoma high school football team camp. I was at the Owasso team camp this past week watching a handful of players across 6A, including Stillwater’s starting quarterback, Gage Gundy. Gage is coming off a solid junior season in which he led the...
OWASSO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Goodman
Person
Patrick Welch
92.9 NIN

Hang On, The Family in ‘Jurassic Park 3′ is From Oklahoma?!

I was re-watching this movie yesterday and I never noticed this before. Looks like at the box office the next few weeks it will be a battle of the decades. Kids that grew up in the 80's are enjoying 'Top Gun Maverick' right now. Meanwhile, 90's kids like myself are preparing for the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. We're FINALLY getting the original cast back together in the same movie.
ENID, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Hot Start#Men S Golf Championship#Oklahoma Sooners#Rutgers
city-sentinel.com

OKC Pride on 39th Street to host 2022 Pride events from June 3 - 5

OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Pride on 39th Street 2022 will be held Friday through Sunday, June 3rd-5th. Pride events will include the annual Pride Parade and Pride Festival. OKC Pride, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the Health Education and Welfare of the Oklahoma LGBTQ+ Community. OKC Pride has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Oklahoma City one of top 20 largest cities in America

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now one of the Top 20 Largest Cities in America. The newest census shined light on just how many call OKC home. "Just over the last four years, we've seen our ranking grow from the 27th largest city to the 20th largest city," said Mayor David Holt.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Several Fatal Crashes to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This Memorial Day Weekend is seeing tragedy on the roadways. In Harmon County, police say a man was killed when his car went over a drop off on Highway 30, the passenger is in critical condition. In Sequoyah County, authorities are working on a multi-car...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
FREDERICK, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy