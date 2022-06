Martha Baird Rockefeller was born in Madera and began her education in Westside School, shown here. Seventy-seven year-old multi-millionaire John D. Rockefeller Jr., stood facing his friends who had assembled in the parlor of the Allen home in Providence, Rhode Island. On one side of him was the Reverend Arthur H. Bradford, minister of the local Congregational Church. On the other side stood his sons, John D. Rockefeller III, Nelson, and David. Winthrop was unable to join his brothers in attending their father’s marriage ceremony — a wedding that would link Madera with New York’s high society.

