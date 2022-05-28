Man riding motorized bike hit and killed by MTA bus in Queens

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy died on Sunday, months after he was hit by a car as it pulled into a driveway, police said. Yaakov Farhi was hit on East 12th Street on Feb. 9, police said. A 49-year-old woman struck the boy as she pulled into the driveway of a home there. […]
A Manhattan man was fatally struck by a driver who had just collided with a vehicle in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. Jun Jin Yang, 65, was walking near Avenue P and W. First St. in Gravesend when the drivers of a Cadillac Escalade and a Hyundai struck each other about 10:30 a.m. One of the vehicles careened into the pedestrian. Medics rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he ...
A boy was seriously injured after being struck by a minivan near a Long Island intersection. The crash happened on Monday, May 30 at 11:45 a.m. in Levittown. A 33-year-old woman was operating a 2022 Toyota Siena westbound on Bucket Lane when she struck a 12-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle near the intersection of Grassy Lane, Nassau County Police say.
The NYPD is looking for two people caught on camera assaulting a man in a financial district subway station in New York City. Video shows the first suspect hitting the victim in the face while another person holds him from behind. A third man also allegedly throws several punches at him.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty EMT attacked an officer while he was being detained in Staten Island overnight, police said Tuesday. The officer sustained minor injuries to the face during the assault, which happened at around 1 a.m. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. Nicholas McGowan, 27, was arrested […]
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Surveillance video taken from an auto repair shop shows a man threatening two employees with a firearm, even holding the gun to one of the victim’s head at one point. Police said the gunpoint robbery happened Friday. The suspect entered the Manida Street garage at about 4:23 p.m., where […]
In an exclusive video obtained by PIX11 News, a Hasidic Jewish teen can be seen crossing a Brooklyn intersection when a man suddenly hurls forward at him and starts throwing punches. Seconds later, a man in a nearby delivery truck can be seen jumping out and rushing to help the teen.
