RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing Racine man who has dementia. John Ruble, 40, had left with TranStar Medical transport to the Milwaukee VA around noon on Tuesday, May 31. Officials say he arrived at the Milwaukee VA around 12:20 p.m. At 2:27 p.m., he was seen getting on a Milwaukee transit bus heading eastbound – but has not been seen since.

RACINE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO