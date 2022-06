STOCKTON (BCN) Stockton Police have reported a traffic fatality that occurred Monday and claimed the life of a male juvenile. The collision occurred near South Airport Way and Sperry Road, just north of the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, according to a 3:52 p.m. post on Facebook by the Stockton Police Department. Officers and medical professionals attempted lifesaving measures on the boy - who was a passenger in the vehicle involved - but he died at an area hospital, police said.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO