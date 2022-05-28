Charli XCX cancels Radio 1 Big Weekend performance after losing her voice

Sometimes it’s the quiet ones you have to watch. The ones lurking in the back, more silhouette than keyboardist, while the singer humps the monitors dressed as an S&M Wyatt Earp. Or the smiley ones, looking like a surfer dude just jumped in the van one day and they let him play drums because he had a reliable connection for some gnarly weed. Or the gentlemanly ones who, were you to phone their hotel room in the middle of the night demanding “where’s my drummer?”, would get up, put on a full suit and come down to the hotel lobby to punch you in the face shouting “I’m not your drummer, you’re my singer…” Sometimes losing (respectively) an Andy Fletcher from Depeche Mode, a Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters or a Charlie Watts from The Stones serves to spotlight the brilliance of the rock’n’roll secret weapon. The unassuming character you might try to order a cocktail from at the aftershow, but turns out to be the backbone, or true talent, of the entire operation.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO