Charli XCX cancels Radio 1 Big Weekend performance after losing her voice

By Will Lavin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharli XCX has had to cancel her performance at this weekend’s Radio 1 Big Weekend after losing her voice. The pop star took to social media on Friday (May 27) to tell fans that she wouldn’t be able to make shows in Belgium and the Netherlands. “I’m...

Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Tiësto
#Radio 1 Big Weekend#The Brussels Utrecht#Radio 1
