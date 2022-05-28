ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Traubel’s brings history to Beatrice, selected as destination for 2022 Nebraska Passport

By Jake Bartecki
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEATRICE - One of the most historic areas of Southeast Nebraska is downtown Beatrice and one of the most historic elements of downtown Beatrice sits on the corner of 5th/Court — the Traubel’s Popcorn stand. The stand has been around since the 1930’s and Kathy Menck of...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Omaha casino eyes summer groundbreaking

OMAHA -- If all goes as planned, gamblers could hit the jackpot as soon as next spring in Omaha. WarHorse Gaming — a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska — intends to break ground this summer on what it calls a “dynamic casino, racing and entertainment complex” at the current site of Horsemen’s Park near 63rd and Q Streets.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

New Nebraska License Plate Design Unveiled

The design of the new Nebraska plate features one of the floor mosaics on the foyer between the vestibule and rotunda in the Nebraska State Capitol building, which were designed by famed 20th Century muralist Hildreth Meière. The "International Hildreth Meiere Association" website says: "At the threshold of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#5th Court#Community Possibilities#Nebraska Passport
News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
106.9 KROC

Enormous American Flag Hot Air Balloon Flies Over Midwest [PHOTOS]

Is there anything more beautiful than that photo as we head into Memorial Day Weekend?. The American flag above is a fully-inflated, amazing hot air balloon. It's known as "America One" and took off at about 6:30 a.m. on the 27th in Omaha, Nebraska where it also appeared at a Balloon Glow in the city. Now, for more on that balloon.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Federal Credit Union getting new name Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Columbus United Federal Credit Union is getting a new name, changing to OneUnited Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Credit union officials said the name change was to better reflect the numerous northeast Nebraska communities the business serves. The organization will remain based in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CPS Foundation receives grant from Columbus Area Future Fund

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Public Schools will be getting new funds to build connections with the community, thanks to a new grant award. According to the Nebraska Community Foundation, the Columbus Public Schools Foundation was awarded a $5,000 Welcoming Community Grant from the Columbus Area Future Fund. The CPS Foundation...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brownville Village Theatre plans 55th season in repertory

BROWNVILLE - The Brownville Village Theatre is celebrating its 55th season with four plays and one musical June 10 through Aug. 14. The repertory theater rehearses and performs shows simultaneously and never performs the same show back-to-back. This summer’s season includes a rock musical The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson...
BROWNVILLE, NE
WOWT

First Alert Day Update: Storms pushing east of Omaha

Mama's Attic is a local hub for Black history. 6 On Your Side: Omaha nonprofit needs new truck to help vets. An Omaha-based nonprofit is dedicated to making sure veterans are cared for. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people are dead and multiple others were transported to Lincoln hospitals after...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Walter L. Wenzl, 94, Nebr. City

Walter L. “Walt” Wenzl, age 94 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebr. City. Walter Louis Wenzl was born on February 9, 1928 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Alois and Philomena “Minnie” (Zerbs) Wenzl. He grew up and attended school in Nebraska City and graduated from St. Bernards Academy with the Class of 1946.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Fun-Plex opens for summer season, new slide set to open soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many are sliding their way into summer as Fun-Plex is welcoming visitors back to the park. Around 1,600 people came out for Saturday’s opening day. Park officials say it was one of the busiest opening days they’ve ever seen for the holiday weekend. During...
The Nebraska City News Press

$120,000 Nebraska Pick 5 Winning ticket Sold in Nebraska City

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday, May 25 drawing is holding a ticket worth $120,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $120,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store #1817, 607 S 11th St, in Nebraska City. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 01, 02, 03, 19, 28. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery. com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jim Folkes, 80, Hamburg

James W. Folkes, 80, of Hamburg, Iowa passed away on May 27, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born August 20, 1941 in Hamburg to Vernon and Marjorie (Omer) Folkes. Jim went to school through 8th grade at Valley Farm country school and graduated from Hamburg High School with the class of 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Hein, on April 28, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children, Diane and Jeffrey.
HAMBURG, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Tuesday 5-31

Today’s show is brought to you by: Russ’s Market, Harvard Rest Haven, CASA of South Central NE, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Bert’s Pharmacies, Edward Jones Hastings, Regency Retirement Residence, Animal Clinic, Hastings Family YMCA, Jacobi Carpet One, and Homestead of Hastings. For sale: Preen Weed...
HASTINGS, NE
WOWT

Omaha 168th Street project sees steady progress

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A busy road in southwest Omaha has been closed to traffic for just over a year, but construction officials say the project is on schedule. Construction crews ripped out 168th Street between Pacific and West Center in April 2021. They are turning it into a four-lane...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy