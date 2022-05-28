ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID on Saturday

By Ariana Powell
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after showing mild symptoms, according to his...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 2

Related
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento officials vote to repeal anti-cruising ordinance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to repeal an ordinance that prohibits cruising. Members of the Sacramento Lowrider Commission gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza as they eagerly waited for the vote. Now that the ban is repealed, cruising is expected to be allowed in 10 days.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

COVID-19 rates in Sacramento County high for first time in months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — COVID-19 rates in Sacramento County are eight times higher than they were in early April, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission is high.   This year for the Memorial Day holiday, not many testing sites were open, and the ones that were open weren’t busy. “In this […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
actionnewsnow.com

California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman allegedly caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs illegally in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve. That's according to a lawsuit filed last Friday by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Wildlife investigators say they found 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area off Northern California, where all fishing is prohibited.
FOX40

Yuba City prepares for water restriction mandate

YUBA CITY, Calif (KTXL) — Yuba City is preparing to change from an educational approach to water conservation to enforcement. The hope is to save water for next year in case the drought continues. It’s an issue that is only going to grow as the summer months go by, but some say it didn’t have […]
YUBA CITY, CA
newsakmi.com

California court ruling opens auto lenders to bigger lawsuit payouts

Consumer groups are cheering a California Supreme Court decision that says auto lenders are liable for car purchasers’ legal fees in suits involving fraudulent vehicle sales. One immediate impact of last week’s ruling is for Tania Pulliam, who is now eligible for at least $169,602 in attorney fees, on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS Sacramento

Ban On Cruising: Sacramento City Leaders To Consider Repealing Decades-Old Law

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders on Tuesday will consider repealing a controversial law that’s been in place for more than three decades. Cruising in a car is currently banned in the city, but car enthusiasts say it’s time that law is driven off the books. Nicholas Rodriguez grew up cruising Sacramento streets. “We’d go down to Broadway, go to Miller’s, go to Old Sac, and kind of go in a circle,” he said. But that’s currently illegal under Sacramento’s anti-cruising ordinance which is more than three decades old. “I think it’s unfair,” Rodriguez said. So for months, Sacramento’s lowrider community has been meeting with city...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Paxlovid
capradio.org

Downtown Sacramento shooting: What we know and latest updates

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a mass shooting on K Street in downtown Sacramento around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. On April 6, Sacramento Police said they now believe at least five individuals fired guns from two groups. Vigils to remember the victims were held the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burn permits suspended in Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

CHICO, Calif. - Starting Tuesday, burn permits are suspended in Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties. It's due to high fire danger with the unusually early start to fire season. This suspension takes effect Tuesday, May 31 at 8 a.m. and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. This is for state responsibility areas of Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties. That means areas covered by CAL FIRE.
TEHAMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno in Benicia – here we go again…

Warning and good advice by architect of Benicia’s General Plan, former mayor Elizabeth Patterson. Many moons ago – before the red moon and blue moon – city leaders began the planning process for developing Sky Valley (1990s). Imagine suburban development like what is happening on Columbus Parkway along Lake Herman Road. More streets, water lines for more water and more traffic with more carbon emissions.
FOX40

Firefighters on alert amid Red Flag Warning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters moved fast to extinguish a grass fire off the freeway near Madison Avenue Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday morning, a small brush fire also broke out along the Capital City freeway. A third grass fire broke out Monday evening in a field along northbound Interstate 5 and Laguna Boulevard, all caused […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy