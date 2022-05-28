ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Voice of the Navy' retires after 26 years

By Darby McCarthy
 3 days ago
Senior Chief Musician Courtney Williams, known as the "Voice of the Navy," was honored in a retirement ceremony on Tuesday at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C.

During the ceremony, Commanding Officer Captain Kenneth Collins presented the Greenbrier native with the Meritorious Service Medal, in recognition of his outstanding dedication and service.

Williams joined the Navy Band in 1996 as a vocalist with the Sea Chanters chorus and later joined the Concert Band in 2004 as the unit's narrator and primary vocalist.

Throughout his career, Williams narrated hundreds of high-profile military and civilian events with his commanding voice. Among these were the 2004 opening of the Clinton Presidential Library, the inauguration ceremonies for former presidents Obama and Trump and the inauguration ceremony for President Biden.

Williams attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville before joining the Navy Band. At the university, he won the freshman men category of the Tennessee National Association of Teachers of Singing competition in 1994. He also performed as a bass soloist with the Lake Junaluska Singers in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina.

