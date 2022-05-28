ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Ahsoka has found its Sabine Wren

By Austen Goslin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhsoka, the upcoming Disney Plus series, is quickly turning into a live-action sequel for Star Wars Rebels. The latest addition to the show’s cast is Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), who will play Mandalorian Sabine Wren in the series, Lucasfilm announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022. She will be joined by...

