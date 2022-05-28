La Scala urges other houses to welcome back Netrebko

The Vienna Philharmonic have enigmatically picked the French cellist Gautier Capucon as soloist for their midsummer bash. ‘After two years of pandemic, the Vienna Philharmonic is very pleased that the Summer Night Concert 2022 can once again take place before a large audience in the Schönbrunn Palace Park. This year we have chosen a European musical program that emphasizes our common European musical heritage with its diverse facets and rich musical traditions. The concert will be conducted for the first time by Maestro Andris Nelsons. The soloist on the evening’s program will be the French cellist Gautier Capuçon, who will also be appearing at the Summer Night Concert for the first time,’ says Daniel Froschauer, Chairman of the Vienna Philharmonic.

