ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

La Scala urges other houses to welcome back Netrebko

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Netrebko received multiple ovations Friday night at her return to La...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko’s summer plans

The Russian soprano – who is banned at the Met, Covent Garden Munich and Berlin – will be singing this summer at the Arena di Verona and the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. She is also going on a German concert tour to Cologne, Hamburg and Frankfurt, winding up in Vienna and Malmö, Sweden.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Daniel Barenboim cancels June engagements

Barenboim has called off two nights of trios next week at the Philharmonie de Paris, where he was due to perform with his violinist son Michael and his protégé cellist Kiam Soltani. Barenboim is receiving intensive treatment in Berlin for a non-malignant condition. No date has been given...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

All shall have prizes: Domingo collects

Congratulations to Maestro Placido Domingo on receiving the prestigious Premio Cappuccilli. The award was presented to Maestro on stage in front of all public after Maestro’s superb performance of I due Foscari at Teatro del Maggio in Firenze on May 28, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Vienna goes French for summer’s night concert

The Vienna Philharmonic have enigmatically picked the French cellist Gautier Capucon as soloist for their midsummer bash. ‘After two years of pandemic, the Vienna Philharmonic is very pleased that the Summer Night Concert 2022 can once again take place before a large audience in the Schönbrunn Palace Park. This year we have chosen a European musical program that emphasizes our common European musical heritage with its diverse facets and rich musical traditions. The concert will be conducted for the first time by Maestro Andris Nelsons. The soloist on the evening’s program will be the French cellist Gautier Capuçon, who will also be appearing at the Summer Night Concert for the first time,’ says Daniel Froschauer, Chairman of the Vienna Philharmonic.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Netrebko
Slipped Disc

Death of leading London agent

We have been informed of the death last night of David Sigall, chairman of Ingpen & Williams until his retirement in 2016. David had been suffering from a prolonged degenerative condition. He was in his mid-70s. He looked after major artists, among them Alfred Brendel, Georg Solti and Jessye Norman.
U.K.
Slipped Disc

Covent Garden loses 2 Butterfly singers to Brexit

Dinara Alieva has withdrawn from performing Cio-Cio-San and Olesya Petrova from the role of Suzuki. ‘Withdrawals are due to delayed visa processing times unfortunately making it impossible for both artists to take part in the upcoming revival’, they say – as we always predicted would happen post-Brexit. Cio-Cio-San...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Korean wins Sibelius Competition

The experienced South Korean violinist Inmo Yang took first prize this weekend at the prestigious Sibelius Competition in Helsinki. Yang, 26, has previously won the 2015 Paganini competition in Genoa and was runner-up in a Yehudi Menuhin contest in 2014. He plays a 1718 Stradivarius, on loan to him from...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Singers agent dies

Askonas Holt has reported the death of its veteran vocal agent Peter Bloor. An Australian who learned his trade in the Joan Sutherland-Richard Bonynge team, he was with AH for 25 years, mostly at Robert Rattray’s side.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera#Welcome Back#Performing#German
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht in Chekhov

The Orchard, a hybrid production for in-person audiences and virtual theatregoers, starts this week in New York. It is an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s great play The Cherry Orchard by Ukrainian-born theatre director Igor Golyak. It stars Jessica Hecht as Ranevskaya and Mikhail Baryshnikov, who will play both Anton Chekhov and Firs, and Juliet Brett as Anya.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Lucerne chief’s wife takes over Rachmaninov house

Reading the press release below, I wondered why it fails to mention that the successful candidate for this prestigious arts position in the town of Lucerne happens to be married to Michael Haefliger, director of the Lucerne Festival. Why the omission?. Swiss secrecy, no doubt. Press release:. The Board of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Association of British Orchestras goes headless

Mark Pemberton has resigned as chief executive after 15 years. He says: ‘ I will be leaving the ABO at the end of September. It will have been 15 years in July, and it’s time to pass the baton. I’ll be taking time time off to recharge the batteries, and then pursuing freelance opportunities.’
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Australia Goes To Hollywood

Livestream June 1 10am BST. Digital tickets $24 AUS All digital tickets come with 72-hour viewing starting from the morning after the concert. Australia’s Willoughby Symphony Orchestra goes to Hollywood in this spectacular gala concert featuring soloists from Pacific Opera and the singers of the Willoughby Symphony Choir under the baton of Chief Conductor Dr Nicholas Milton.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Tenor: I never knew I was being filmed between two Sirs

Here is an excerpt from an “interview” we did for the Telegraph. There is a story behind this, because of a miscommunication that was entirely my fault, I thought this was a radio interview and didn’t get that we were going to be videoed whilst singing an excerpt, hence my very casual attire seated next to TWO SIRS Sir Bryn Terfel and Simon Keenlyside!
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Death of a German bass, 82

We have been notified of the death today, after a long illness, of Viktor von Halem, a member of the Deutsche Oper Berlin for more than 30 years and a stalwart on the world stage. He sang more than 100 roles. Harold Schonberg once described him as ‘a giant of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy