Nearly 450 RHIT students receive recognition at Commencement Ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology honored nearly 450 graduates at the 144th Commencement Ceremony Saturday.

Graduates checked in near Hatfield Hall and received the appropriate cords from their majors.

Students then made their way to find their seats before their last walk around campus.

The ceremony highlighted many significant achievements of the class of 2022 as they navigated stem and problem-solving through some unprecedented times.

Madison Wendelin said her degrees in chemical engineering and biochemical engineering were well earned and worth the wait.

“My dad and my brother both graduated from Rose so we’ve gone full circle.” Wendelin. “I’m the baby of the family so it’s really neat to have gone through something that both my dad and brother went through as well.”

Graduates from the spring ceremony represented 32 states as well as 11 countries.

