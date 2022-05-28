ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Nearly 450 RHIT students receive recognition at Commencement Ceremony

By Lilly Cederdahl
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pASCA_0ftgraDI00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology honored nearly 450 graduates at the 144th Commencement Ceremony Saturday.

Graduates checked in near Hatfield Hall and received the appropriate cords from their majors.

Students then made their way to find their seats before their last walk around campus.

The ceremony highlighted many significant achievements of the class of 2022 as they navigated stem and problem-solving through some unprecedented times.

Madison Wendelin said her degrees in chemical engineering and biochemical engineering were well earned and worth the wait.

“My dad and my brother both graduated from Rose so we’ve gone full circle.” Wendelin. “I’m the baby of the family so it’s really neat to have gone through something that both my dad and brother went through as well.”

Graduates from the spring ceremony represented 32 states as well as 11 countries.

WTWO/WAWV

Knox County joins regional childcare initiative

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County joined 6 counties with Southern Indiana Gateway, as a part of an initiative to address childcare deficits in the region. The Knox County Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce will work with Regional Childcare Landscape to better meet the needs of working parents. Chamber of Commerce President Jamie […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial Day program to return to Columbian Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Veteran's Council Memorial Day program will take place Monday May 30, at 1:00 p.m. at Columbian Park's Memorial Plaza. Tim Hilton, former president of the Veteran's Council, said there will be no parade this year. Instead, it will be a more quiet day of remembrance for fallen service members.
WTWO/WAWV

Hometown Heroes reflect on service and sacrifice to the nation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On this Memorial Day, it’s appropriate to hear from veterans. What they have to say is not only important, it’s also inspirational. Elmer LaDue World War II: “Oh yes, I want to salute it. I have two flags out here. It’s a good symbol for American. I like it.” Lando Cosby […]
WTWO/WAWV

45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous takes place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Spirit of Vincennes hosted its 45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous on Sunday. The weekend event took place in the French Commons in Vincennes. The event featured multiple Revolutionary War Reenactments and several vendors were on site selling items from that era. Organizers of the event said that they were pleased to by […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The 12 Points community honors WW2 Veteran Nick Agresta Sr.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Gold Medal Plaza has welcomed a new Dedication Bronze Plaque to the park Saturday. The Dedication Plaque is in honor of late Italian Immigrant Nick Agresta Sr. who served in World War 2 and raised his family in 12 Points. 12 Points is where Nick continued to show support and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

SNAP benefits end, Salvation Army trying to fill gap

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – June 1 marks the end of emergency enhanced SNAP benefits for Hoosiers statewide. The Salvation Army says in anticipation of increased demand, its Indiana Division is working to ensure that feeding programs and food pantries run by the organization across the state can continue to meet the needs of their communities. The news release […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

