Aiken County is composed of more than 1,000 square miles, and Salley's police chief, Chad Hyler, is familiar with most of the territory, aside from the Savannah River Site. The North Augusta resident was hired this year as the town's sole police officer, and covers much of the county several days each week simply by commuting to and from work. Road work is one aspect of the job, and paperwork - sometimes in substantial quantities - is another.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO