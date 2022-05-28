Sooners Advance to Big 12 Baseball Tournament Championship Game

Oklahoma’s baseball team got an inspired pitching performance from David Sandlin, and some timely hitting to beat Kansas State 4-3 on Saturday and advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Sandlin, a sophomore from Owasso, struck out 10 and gave up just five hits to get the pitching win.

Sandlin’s sister died on Monday, and he said after the game, he was playing for his family and friends in their time of grief.

OU got the scoring started in the first inning on an RBI single by Tanner Tredaway.

After K-State took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, the Sooners regained the lead in the sixth inning when Jimmy Crooks doubled in Blake Robertson and Tredaway to make it 3-2.

The Sooners added a run in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Peyton Graham to lead 4-2.

Trevin Michael got the save on the mound, pitching the final inning and two-thirds.

Oklahoma advances to the title game for the first time since they last won the Big 12 Tournament in 2013.

The Sooners will play either Oklahoma State or Texas in the championship game at 5:00 pm on Sunday.

