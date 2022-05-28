ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nebraska Murder Suspect Killed In Cheyenne By Police On Saturday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Nebraska murder suspect was killed by Cheyenne law enforcement officers on Saturday, the Cheyenne Police Department announced. Davin Darayle Saunders was reported to be in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Further investigation revealed that he was located at a house on...

Comments / 5

Gertrude Smith
3d ago

Who’s house was he at? Are they being charged with harboring a fugitive? These shady people in Cheyenne are annoying😡

