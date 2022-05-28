ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Guards are told not to yell at prisoners or refer to them only by their surnames as it doesn't show the requisite respect

By Stian Alexander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He was the archetypal no-nonsense prison warden, exerting his authority over inmates by brusquely barking out orders.

But while Mr Mackay ruled the landings of HMP Slade with an iron rod in the 1970s sitcom Porridge, modern-day guards have been told not to shout at prisoners, lest they upset them.

An official report into HMP Winchester has condemned the way officers both yelled at offenders, even at close quarters, and referred to them only by their surnames, as it did not show the requisite respect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102GgP_0ftgqUyR00
An official report into HMP Winchester has condemned the way officers both yelled at offenders

The study, carried out by Charlie Taylor, the Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: ‘Staff continued to use surnames routinely when addressing prisoners. It was not uncommon to hear surnames bellowed from the ground floor to summon prisoners from around the wing.

‘Additionally, staff would unnecessarily yell “Exercise” and other orders at the top of their voices when in the vicinity of those they were addressing.

‘Not only was this unnecessary, but it also demonstrated a lack of insight into the impact of shouting on those who had suffered trauma in the past.’

The report added that it was ‘expected’ that prisoners should be ‘treated with respect by staff throughout their time in custody’.

Despite the watchdog’s criticisms, the majority of inmates – 57 per cent – believed prison staff did treat them respectfully.

The inspection, which also found ‘some examples of friendly and supportive interactions between staff and prisoners’, came five years after guards at the 700-capacity Hampshire jail were told to refer to inmates as ‘men’ rather than ‘prisoners or offenders’.

And it follows a briefing paper from HM Inspectorate of Prisons earlier this year which said officers could improve relations with female inmates by ‘not shouting’ at them and avoiding the use of ‘loudspeaker systems’ to call out their names.

Despite his disciplinarian streak, Mr Mackay, as played by Fulton Mackay in the BBC1 sitcom, was usually outwitted by wily inmate Fletcher, played by Ronnie Barker, and his cellmate Godber (Richard Beckinsale).

Comments / 109

Linda Corey
3d ago

you have to be kidding me these prisoners have committed crimes murder they hurt people and they're worried about their little feelings getting hurt does Mommy have to give them a lollipop?

Reply(14)
85
Keith Pittman
3d ago

As with many crimes , no one fear's consequences anymore , Our Law's are there, but Our Courts and Judge's are far to soft anymore, afraid of upsetting the person that committed the crime, we should go beck to actual sentences that people once feared.

Reply(19)
36
you don't matter
3d ago

If it works to the guards benefit on a number of levels including personal safety I'm all for it. Everyone is born to do something but in my opinion being a prison guard takes a special person.

Reply(5)
20
Related
The Independent

Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.The corrections officer had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former gang member claims prison officers should not shout at inmates because they're going through 'trauma' and it causes 'distrust' in the system in heated GMB debate

Shouting at prisoners is against their human rights and doesn't help them in rehabilitation a former prisoner claimed in a Good Morning Britain debate. Former gang member Nequela Whittaker appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday alongside former prison governor Vanesa Frank-Harris, who says the only way to get orders across is to shout at inmates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Right from Wrong; Criminal; The Life Inside review – the problem with our prisons

In the past 30 years, prison numbers in England and Wales have doubled to almost 90,000, the biggest per head of the population in western Europe, largely as a result of successive governments claiming that longer sentences will reduce crime. That the current regime is now planning to invest a further £4bn in yet more prison places suggests that the anticipated reduction hasn’t materialised. Yet we will continue to spend roughly £40,000 a year per head on keeping people locked up when, within a year of release, about 50% of them will reoffend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

HMP Forest Bank: Prison's education and exercise regimes criticised

A prison where inmates were locked in their cells for most of the day has been found by inspectors to be "unable to fulfil its role successfully". HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) found Salford's HMP Forest Bank to have an "inadequate" education system and a "poor" exercise regime. However, it...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Barker
Concord News Journal

40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

Gender identity and gender equality are two hot topics lately that bother every single American, including parents of young children, since dozens of gender-related incidents have been reported in schools countrywide in the last few months. While parents and teachers are having hard times dealing with the issue in schools, recently filed lawsuit by a trans woman additionally fueled the debate across the county.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Warden#Uk#Hmp Winchester
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

“Go back to the plantation and pick cotton”, White parents of an adopted Black high school student claim their daughter has been bullied so much she is begging them to turn her white, lawsuit

The parents claim in their lawsuit that the school district didn’t protect their daughter from racial harassment. They also said the 14-year-old girl has been bullied so much she is begging them to turn her white. The high school student was called the N-word and made fun of because she was Black. She was told to ‘go back to the plantation and pick cotton’ and ‘these N-word are gonna get it.’ The parents also said that the principal reportedly knew their adopted daughter was being bullied because of her race, but could see the negative toll it took on her. In Jan. 2022, the 1student was diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder and her parents decided to take her classes virtually, to preserve her physical and mental health.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'I'm shook right now': Homeless NYC man tells of his terror after he was handed gun that had just been used to murder Goldman Sachs worker in unprovoked subway attack

A New York City homeless man said he was 'shook' and 'scared' after a murderer handed him a gun he'd just used to kill an innocent subway passenger. The man, who did not want to be identified, 46, told DailyMail.com the suspected shooter Andrew Abdullah gave him the alleged murder weapon and told him 'not to say nothing' moments after Daniel Enriquez, 48, was gunned down at Canal Street Station Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy