Inside look at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
U.S. military officials have opened an investigation into an alleged text message exchange in which a black senior airman was told he was not being considered for a promotion because 'the Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion'. The texts, posted on a U.S. Air Force news page...
Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
A Russian cruise missile narrowly avoided causing an environmental disaster when it crashed into a Ukrainian chemical plant in the southern port city of Odessa. The 2,200mph Kalibr rocket struck the ammonia plant in a false flag operation at around 5pm on Friday, May 20, missing its storage tanks by just 100 yards.
The US has tested a new 'quicksink' bomb designed to destroy enemy warships from the sky. The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Eglin Air Force Base's Integrated Test Team demonstrated what an attack on a warship in combat with the US could look like on April 28. The...
The U.S. military is monitoring a Russian surface vessel of an unspecified type that’s been operating near Hawaii in recent days. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) told Hawaii’s KHON2 news channel on Sunday that “we are monitoring a Russian surface vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii.”
Dozens of Oklahoma veterans deboarded a plane in a show of solidarity after one veteran’s oxygen tank prevented him from flying last week. According to a News on 6 report on Monday, the group of nearly 60 veterans took a four-day honor trip to Washington, D.C. beginning May 18, but on the way home on May 22, the group got stuck in the Charlotte airport for 10 hours.
The Air Force this month will suspend its 4-year-old “base of preference” program for airmen who are on at least their second enlistment contract, saying it fails to send most applicants to the installations they want. Stopping the initiative at the end of May can also offer the...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the southwestern Odesa region said on May 12 that a strike by Ukrainian naval forces damaged a Russian logistics ship in the Black Sea. The claim could not...
Tokyo (CNN) — Amy Bauernschmidt is the rarest of the rare. The 51-year-old is in a select group of United States Navy officers: The commanders of the 11 aircraft carriers in the US fleet. Capt. Bauernschmidt is the only woman in that group. In fact, she's the only woman...
When the nuclear bomb known as “Little Boy” detonated 1,500 feet above Hiroshima at 8:15 AM, August 9, 1945, it exploded with the force of 15,000 tons of TNT. The bomb killed about 140,000 people. Many nuclear weapons in arsenals today could set off explosions much more powerful than that. Nuclear weapons are currently divided […]
Medal of Honor recipient retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley died Wednesday after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to the Marine Corps. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, Arkansas, Canley was 84 years old. He had enlisted in the Corps in 1953 and retired as a sergeant major in 1981, with three deployments to Vietnam.
The Air Force released a new video last week showing the second test of a newly modified bomb dropped by an F-15 fighter jet splitting a ship target in half and instantly sinking it. The test was held April 28 at the 12,000-square mile Eglin Gulf Test and Training Range...
The U.S.'s ability to counter emerging hypersonic threats has completed a major milestone as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced Phase 2 of the Glide Breaker Program. Among its other projects, DARPA is also focusing on the development of the hypersonic missiles which are currently under flight testing....
Three Air Force Academy cadets who the force initially said would not be allowed to graduate over their refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will receive their degrees this month, but they will not receive commissions. The Academy's board conducted a "standard review" and recommended that the three seniors...
Comments / 0