Delaware State

Inside look at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Memorial Day we pause to remember those who have...

americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
Daily Mail

Russian cruise missile that hit Ukrainian chemical plant was just yards away from striking fertiliser plant which would have 'engulfed Odessa completely in toxic cloud'

A Russian cruise missile narrowly avoided causing an environmental disaster when it crashed into a Ukrainian chemical plant in the southern port city of Odessa. The 2,200mph Kalibr rocket struck the ammonia plant in a false flag operation at around 5pm on Friday, May 20, missing its storage tanks by just 100 yards.
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tracking mysterious Russian ship near Hawaii

The U.S. military is monitoring a Russian surface vessel of an unspecified type that’s been operating near Hawaii in recent days. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) told Hawaii’s KHON2 news channel on Sunday that “we are monitoring a Russian surface vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly 60 veterans deboard plane when one not allowed to fly

Dozens of Oklahoma veterans deboarded a plane in a show of solidarity after one veteran’s oxygen tank prevented him from flying last week. According to a News on 6 report on Monday, the group of nearly 60 veterans took a four-day honor trip to Washington, D.C. beginning May 18, but on the way home on May 22, the group got stuck in the Charlotte airport for 10 hours.
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Odesa military source says Ukraine struck Russian Naval ship in Black Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the southwestern Odesa region said on May 12 that a strike by Ukrainian naval forces damaged a Russian logistics ship in the Black Sea. The claim could not...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Powerful Nuclear Explosion In History

When the nuclear bomb known as “Little Boy” detonated 1,500 feet above Hiroshima at 8:15 AM, August 9, 1945, it exploded with the force of 15,000 tons of TNT. The bomb killed about 140,000 people. Many nuclear weapons in arsenals today could set off explosions much more powerful than that. Nuclear weapons are currently divided […]
MilitaryTimes

Vietnam Medal of Honor Marine dies after decade-long battle with cancer

Medal of Honor recipient retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley died Wednesday after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to the Marine Corps. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, Arkansas, Canley was 84 years old. He had enlisted in the Corps in 1953 and retired as a sergeant major in 1981, with three deployments to Vietnam.
Fox News

Air Force cadets who refused COVID vaccine will graduate, but won't receive commissions

Three Air Force Academy cadets who the force initially said would not be allowed to graduate over their refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will receive their degrees this month, but they will not receive commissions. The Academy's board conducted a "standard review" and recommended that the three seniors...

