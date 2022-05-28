Lady Blazers fall in 4A state tournament, Abingdon advances in 3D playoffs
(WJHL) – Daniel Boone softball concluded its season with a third place finish on Saturday morning, as Clarksville defeated the Lady Blazers 7-2 in a Loser’s Bracket championship game.
Savannah Jessee launched a two-run home run provide Boone with their offense, but a three-run home run from the Wildcats in the late stages of the game sealed the win.
Daniel Boone concludes their 2022 campaign with a record of 39-10.
In Virginia, Abingdon softball rallied twice to survive Tunstall on Saturday afternoon in the Region 3D playoffs.
The Lady Falcons defeated the Trojans 8-7 and will travel to Carroll County on Monday.
