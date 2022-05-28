ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Dogs have their day in Redmond

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Dogs of all shapes and sizes took part in the inaugural Dogtown USA Canicross Dog and Jog Saturday at the fairgrounds in Redmond. It's running with your four legged friend, a perfect fit for Central...

centraloregondaily.com

lonelyplanet.com

Best ways to play on the water in Bend, Oregon

Deschutes River. Group of people river surfing in the whitewater park at Deschutes River. Bend, Oregon, USA. May 21, 2017; Shutterstock ID 1192119136; your: Brian Healy; gl: 65050; netsuite: Lonely Planet Online Editorial; full: Best neighborhoods in Bend, OR. There’s no better activity during summertime in the high desert than...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Canicross dog and jog; the new way to exercise your dog

A new way to have fun with your dog and get some exercise is never a bad thing. The first-ever "Dogtown USA Canicross Dog and Jog" event took place Saturday morning at the Deschutes county fairgrounds in Redmond. Many people turned out, ready to race with their furry friends. Our very own Lee Anderson was there as host.
REDMOND, OR
hh-today.com

A change is coming at former Izzy’s address

On Facebook the other day, some people were surprised that Izzy’s restaurant at 2115 S.W. Pacific was no longer in business. But it hasn’t been around for a quite a while. Izzy’s was started in Albany in 1979. In the 1980s and ’90s, the restaurant came to be a favorite with families. And if your kids played on various teams in those years, you may recall going to numerous after-game or season-ending pizza parties at Izzy’s.
ALBANY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ CET opens La Pine – Sunriver Route 31 for third season

Cascade East Transit has launched a third season of its free La Pine to Sunriver summer shuttle. Route 31 will operate Monday through Friday, connecting residents in both Central Oregon communities. There are multiple bus stops between La Pine and Sunriver. La Pine are located at 4th and Huntington. La...
LA PINE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sisters Stampede marks kick-off for summer mountain biking season

On Sunday, 500 mountain bikers took to the trails in Sisters for the 13th annual Sisters Stampede. The race happens every Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial start to the summer mountain biking season. “We’re just finishing the short course, it’s 14 miles, or the long course is going to...
SISTERS, OR
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Road to Pilot Butte summit still not open to cars; pedestrians OK

The road to the summit of Pilot Butte in Bend, one of the busiest parks in the state, did not open as planned for Memorial Day weekend. The lack of vehicle access to the summit stymied the plans of many people who wanted to take their friends, family and visitors up in the car to see the 360-degree views.
BEND, OR
Herald and News

Community shows support at Memorial Day parade

The Klamath Falls community gathered downtown Monday morning for the Memorial Day parade to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The parade offered floats, horses and saluted the veterans who were present. “Parades like this really brings the community together,” attendee Kalani Kolii said. “The parade was great.”...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘One stop shop’: St. Charles announces COVID Test to Treat sites

St. Charles announced Tuesday it has opened three federally designated Test to Treat (T2T) sites in Central Oregon for “high risk” COVID-19 patients. It means those patients can go to the clinics and receive medication immediately, if needed. The sites are located at the organization’s urgent care clinics...
BEND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Family fishing events June 4-5 during Free Fishing Weekend In Estacada, Eugene, Hebo, Forest Grove, Toledo, Silverton, Klamath Falls

SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
FOREST GROVE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

15th annual Bend Memorial Day Reading held at Troy Field

We Are Remembering – Not Just A Number, a group of community volunteers, hosted the 15th annual Bend Memorial Day Reading on Monday, May 30. The event took place at Troy Field from 8:00 A.M. to 11:30 P.M. The volunteers read off the name, age and hometown of every...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond raises 1,400 flags in honor of veterans

The city of Redmond held a flag raising ceremony on Monday, May 30. The ceremony took place at Redmond Cemetery with guest speakers Mayor George Endicott and Representative Gene Whisnant. An Avenue of Flags is displayed downtown to honor all of the veterans laid to rest at the cemetery. There...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend softball loses in semifinals, leaves a season to remember

Not every season ends in a state championship victory, most fall short. Dreams were shattered and tears were shed after the Bend softball team lost in the 6A high school state playoff semifinals. “We loved all of the support the school gave us for making it this far, it was...
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
kezi.com

U of O students quarantining in dorm rooms due to limited room assignment space

EUGENE, Ore.— Some University of Oregon students said they're having to quarantine in their dorm rooms because they claim there's not enough space in the temporary housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. According to the University's website, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and a temporary quarantine room isn't available, students have to isolate themselves in their dorm room instead.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Memorial Day in Western Oregon honors 1 million US war dead dating back to Civil War

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Western Oregon paused Monday to honor Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives in the line of military service. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, known as Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day. Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

The old Oregon Electric depot: Keeping track

Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
ALBANY, OR

