ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'Joy-filled' schoolboy, 18, is killed walking home from his prom as 18-year-old is arrested on suspicion of murder

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 'joy-filled' 18-year-old who was attacked on his way home from a school prom on Friday has today died.

Kajetan Migdal received fatal injuries in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, at around 11.20pm.

He was taken to the Lister Hospital but died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kajetan's aunt, Corrie Everett, from Texas, has now set up a GoFundMe page in his memory to raise money for funeral and travel costs.

Nearly $13,000 (£10,300) has so far been pledged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TlGU_0ftgora600
Kajetan Migdal (above) was on his way home from a school prom when he was attacked in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, at around 11.20pm on Friday. He was taken to the Lister Hospital but died in the early hours of Saturday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRinH_0ftgora600
Police are pictured at the scene of the attack. An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Ms Everett wrote: 'As a family, we are in complete shock and devastated at this huge loss. He had his whole life ahead of him and an exciting summer planned.

'He leaves behind his parents (my sister Gemma and her husband Janusz), along with his younger brother Fabian and our extended family across the globe.'

She added, in a statement from their family: 'Kajetan was a loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future. He was known for his love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships.

'As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things. He had just finished school and had his life to look forward to. The entire family is devastated at the loss of a much-loved family member, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

'Several people have reached out to ask how they can help, so I have set up this GoFundMe on my sister's behalf to help relieve some of the pressure at this difficult time.

'We have family dotted around the UK. Our uncle is based in Menorca and all of Kajetan's Polish family are based in Poland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFFwF_0ftgora600
Police forensics at the scene of the crime. Kajetan's aunt, Corrie Everett, from Texas, has now set up a GoFundMe page in his memory to raise money for funeral and travel costs

'We would like get everyone together to support my sister, her husband and younger son and give Kajetan the funeral he deserves.

'All money raised will go towards travel and funeral expenses for our family.'

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: 'Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to contact us.

'I'd like to thank those who have come forward so far.

'Extensive enquiries are being carried out to help establish the sequence of events before and after the fatal incident. Specialist officers are supporting the victim's family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.'

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number, 101 citing reference 948 of 27 May.

Comments / 6

Trudy Moore
2d ago

I am getting so I hate to pick up my phone, so much evil! My heart breaks for this young boys family!! 🙏🙏

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Chilling moment killer Cody Ackland calmly strolls into a Plymouth police station to confess to the brutal murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne-McLeod

This is the moment Ted Bundy obsessed killer Cody Ackland strolled into a Plymouth police station to confess to the brutal murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod. The Indie band guitarist was unknown to police when he bludgeoned 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod with a claw hammer after kidnapping her as she waited for a bus in Plymouth on November 20 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’s family appeals for cash donations via GoFundMe: ‘We’ve been hit by all sides’

The family of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother, who was the gunman’s first victim on 24 May.Ramos’s aunt Natalie Salazar sought help for her mother Celia “Sally” Gonzales, who was “shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson”.Ms Salazar has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise $30,000 (£23,770) to pay for the expenses of her mother who has already undergone four major surgeries and is expected to go through several more.Last week, Ramos shot his grandmother after...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prom#Schoolboy#Police#Violent Crime#The Lister Hospital
WEHT/WTVW

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
TINLEY PARK, IL
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Balloons and a horse-drawn carriage for Katie Kenyon's funeral: Mourners wear 'murdered' mother-of-two's favourite colour purple as she is laid to rest in a white wicker coffin

Mourners wore purple to celebrate the life of mother-of-two Katie Kenyon at her funeral service this morning. More than 200 people gathered in her home town of Padiham in Lancashire today to pay their respects to the 33-year-old whose body was found within the Forest of Bowland on April 29, one week after she went missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Fox 19

Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati father is in mourning after his two kids were allegedly stabbed to death by their own mother in Lexington. Darryl Williams lives in Cincinnati, but his children, 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skylar Williams, lived with their mother, Nikki James, in Lexington. According to police,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Factory worker, 33, avoids jail after causing death of colleague when 'playful banter' ended in fatal crash as sobbing widow tells court 'our children didn't just lose their father that day, they lost their mother as well'

A factory worker today avoided jail after causing the death of his colleague as they had 'playful banter'. Gareth Robbins, 33, was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months after admitting to causing death by careless driving. His workmate Paul Heenan, 40, suffered 'catastrophic injuries' in April 2020...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Youth ‘laughed and ran away after fatally stabbing 12-year-old Ava’

A 14-year-old boy laughed and ran away after fatally stabbing 12-year-old Ava White, a court has heard.More than 20 members of Ava’s family and friends were in court for the start of the teenager’s trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, where the defendant, who denies murder, appeared by videolink.Charlotte Newell QC, prosecuting, said Ava and the defendant had been in the city centre with friends on the evening of November 25 last year and met “by chance encounter”.The court heard the defendant had been in possession of a flick knife with a 7.5cm blade and had pleaded guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen furious over father’s engagement pleads guilty to killing future step-mother

A teen in Alabama will spend 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman who had gotten engaged to his father.According to police, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, killed Dr John McFarland's fiance, Martha White, because his mother had died less than a year prior. Law enforcement officials said Mr McFarland "harboured animosity" toward 66-year-old Ms White, which led to the murder. Police found Ms White dead in a home, where she had been shot in her face. According to AL.com, Ms White was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr McFarland owned...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Tekashi 6ix9ine claims he was kept in the dark after his daughter, six, and baby mama Sara Molina were rushed to hospital after car crash on Easter Sunday

Tekashi 6ix9ine's daughter and ex-girlfriend are recovering after being injured during a nasty car crash on Easter Sunday. According to TMZ, the rapper's estranged baby mama, Sara Molina, their six-year-old daughter Saraiyah, and Molina's sister were being driven in an Uber minivan on a New York City expressway when another driver rear-ended them.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Hero boat captain rushes family of parasailers to shore after mom, 33, is killed and her two sons, 7 and 10, are injured after getting caught in a storm and crashing into abandoned bridge in the Florida Keys

A heroic boat captain braves a powerful Florida squall to save the two children of a parasailer who died when she and her kids crashed into an abandoned bridge. The 33-year-old mother who has not been named, and her two sons, aged 7 and 10, were all parasailing in the Florida Keys at around 5pm on Monday when a sudden storm propelled them into Old Seven-Mile Bridge in Marathon. The cable tethering the woman and her sons to a boat snapped as it hit the bridge, and the trio fell into the water, the Miami Herald reports.
MARATHON, FL
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy