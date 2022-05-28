Clearing skies tonight

Thunder, hail and heavy showers are forecast to lash parts of the UK this week ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.But there’s better news on the way as the weather is expected to improve over the four day bank holiday break. On Monday morning there were some clear spells in the south but cloud and rain across northern England and Scotland. Showers expected to hit most regions as the day progresses."There's potential for a few rumbles of thunder across parts of Scotland in the afternoon as well," Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said.The cooler conditions are set to continue...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO