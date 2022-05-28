North Highland homes threatened by grass fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District put out a vegetation fire located in the middle of several North Highland homes Saturday.

According to Metro Fire, winds spread the fire into a shed and a large outbuilding that Metro Fire considered a total loss.

All houses near the blaze are safe since crews attacked the fire from two sides, which prevented it from spreading.

A helicopter was deployed to drop water and help contain the fire.

Updates will be provided when more information is available.

