Oklahoma defeats K-State in Big 12 semi's

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene has been voted the best small town to visit and could soon take home gold in USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town competition. The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a release on Tuesday, May 31, that TravelAwaits readers have voted Abilene as the Best U.S. Small Town to Visit for the second year straight. The city also took first place in its Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. contest.

19 HOURS AGO