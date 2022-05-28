ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Oklahoma defeats K-State in Big 12 semi's

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Sandlin allowed two runs — one earned — with a career-high 10 strikeouts over 7 innings, Jimmy Crooks hit a two-RBI double...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — First she saw the graphic cellphone video showing Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death in Georgia, then news that Breonna Taylor had been shot in her Kentucky home during a botched drug raid. But when Teresa Parks watched videos of the white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee onto a Black man’s neck, and heard George Floyd cry out for his mother as his life drained away, she was spurred not just to tears, but also to action.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas 4-H horse judging contest slated June 9

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Nearly three dozen Kansas kids will test their horse sense when the annual 4-H horse judging contest takes place at Manhattan’s Cico Park on June 9. The winners in the senior division will advance to the national horse judging contest during the National Western Stock Show in Denver next January, said Kansas 4-H Youth Development specialist Shannon Rogge.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Flash Flood Watch is issued

Jackson-Jefferson-Dickinson-Geary-Morris-Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Lyon- Osage-Including the cities of Perry, Grantville, Abilene, Maple Hill, Oskaloosa, Holton, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Meriden, Overbrook, Carbondale, Emporia, Osage City, Herington, Nortonville, Burlingame, Lyndon, Valley Falls, McFarland, McLouth, Junction City, Alma, Harveyville, Topeka, Paxico, and Council Grove. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... *. WHAT...Flooding caused by...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Best bookstore in America? The Raven in Lawrence, Kansas

On Tuesday, Danny Caine was in Bayfield, Wisconsin, for a spring meeting of the Midwest Independent Booksellers when he heard the news: Publishers Weekly named the Raven Book Store as Bookstore of the Year. “It was a thrill,” said Caine, co-owner of the store and author of the book “How...
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman dies after SUV strikes base of overhead sign

JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Michael Charles Flynn, 45, Kansas City, Kansas, was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of Interstate 635. The SUV left the roadway...
JC Post

Army schedules relinquishment of responsibility Ceremony

There will be a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Fort Riley on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the US Army Garrison Headquarters, Ware Parade Field. Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert has completed 28 months of service as the Fort Riley Garrison Cmd. Sgt. Maj. He will be assigned to another senior enlisted advisor role. In late June, the installation will host an assumption of responsibility ceremony for the incoming Fort Riley Garrison Cmd. Sgt. Major.
RILEY, KS
#K State#Big 12#Ap#Sooners#Kansas State 4 3
JC Post

Abilene receives Travel and Tourism recognition

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene has been voted the best small town to visit and could soon take home gold in USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town competition. The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a release on Tuesday, May 31, that TravelAwaits readers have voted Abilene as the Best U.S. Small Town to Visit for the second year straight. The city also took first place in its Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. contest.
JC Post

Movies in the Park begin this week

Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Unit will be hosting Movies at the Park. The following movies will be shown at Heritage Park 6th St. at Washington St. June 3rd-ShangChi ( this Friday ) June 17th-Raya and the Last Dragon. July 8th-Mulan. July 22nd-Luca. and August 5th-Godzilla vs. Kong.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

CD Tradepost in Salina closing June 5

CD Tradepost in Salina is closing its doors for the final time June 5. The longtime store at 2342 Planet Avenue posted the following statement on its Facebook page. After 20+ years we've made a very difficult decision to close our Salina store. Our last day will be Sunday June 5th.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley observe Memorial Day

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley observed Memorial Day with a ceremony and wreath laying at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery. Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley garrison commander, spoke at the ceremony. “It is right that we’re gathered here in this place on this day to honor our fallen heroes….”
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas deputies catch couple transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1993 Ford F-150 for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver of the vehicle, Jamie D....
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Manhattan man hospitalized after motorcycle accident

RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Jimmy Humbert, 42, of Manhattan, was traveling in the 1700 Block of Vaughn Drive, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The driver lost control...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley pools open for the summer

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has opened its pools and newly renovated Custer Aquatic Park just in time for Memorial Day. Fort Riley says garrison commander Col. Will McKannay, as well as public works and recreation leaders, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 26, for the military base’s new Custer Hill Aquatic Park.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Update RCPD: Suspect in pocket knife stabbing is in custody

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent crime in Manhattan and have a suspect in custody. Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 27-year-old...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Local residents made visits to cemeteries on Saturday

Members of The American Legion Riders Chapter 45, Junction City, Kansas, pose with members of The Boy Scouts of America Troops from the community Saturday at Highland Cemetery. The group placed hundreds of American Flags on graves of veterans and members of service organizations. After the flags were placed, members...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects hit victim with baseball bat during robbery

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred just before 4a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. 5th Street and Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 32-year-old man reported two unknown suspects hit him with a baseball...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Junction City woman jailed on theft and drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a confrontation in northeast Kansas. On May 28, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft in progress at Walmart in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies observed two individuals, later identified as Monica...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
