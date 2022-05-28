ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 052822

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next few hours Saturday evening, there is a chance...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Storm Team 8
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Another round of thunderstorms and heavy rain

Today will see another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms. “Our last round of rain is moving through this morning. Watch for isolated areas of street flooding as you get out on the roads. By the late morning, the rain moves
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain is expected, flooding possible

A round of heavy rain moves in our area this afternoon and into Thursday morning. “A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area. Two rounds of rain are on the way through Thursday morning. The first round moves in Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather Jubilee weekend: Hail, thunder and heavy showers before bank holiday brings 20C heat

Thunder, hail and heavy showers are forecast to lash parts of the UK this week ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.But there’s better news on the way as the weather is expected to improve over the four day bank holiday break. On Monday morning there were some clear spells in the south but cloud and rain across northern England and Scotland. Showers expected to hit most regions as the day progresses."There's potential for a few rumbles of thunder across parts of Scotland in the afternoon as well," Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said.The cooler conditions are set to continue...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and cooler. Monday’s summerlike weather moves out on Tuesday, but it’ll take a while before cooler air settles in. Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and morning highs reaching the 70s. Winds will become gusty during the morning and temperatures will drop into the 60s by midday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for 1st named storm of season

The 2022 East Pacific hurricane season began less than two weeks ago on May 15, and AccuWeather meteorologists are already tracking one area of interest in the basin. Forecasters say one zone, in particular, stands a significant chance of spawning the first named storm of the season, which may go on to strike southern Mexico during the last days of May.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy