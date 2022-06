Jeff Hardy definitely had fans worried about his physical condition after his reaction to a scary looking hit during the Hardys match against the Young Bucks during AEW Double or Nothing! The stacked pay-per-view event is really only getting started, but there have already been some stand out moments seen thus far. Unfortunately for the Hardys, the two of them are standing out for a less than positive reason as one scary hit for Jeff Hardy had fans worried about his condition during their big match. Even then, the match continued as scheduled so it's really had fans wondering.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO