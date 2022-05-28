Dry, warm temperatures for Connecticut this Memorial Day weekend

NOW: Last bit of rain/storms moving thru the area. Gradual clearing from dinnertime on for both regions. Feeling drier and less humid. Seasonable temps tonight.

NEXT: The heat builds back Mon-Tue. Temps up in the 80s and 90s. Taste of summer.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the rest of the Memorial Day weekend in Connecticut will consist of dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Looks like backdoor front drops temps Wed-Thu a bit, then rain/storm chances go up end of week.

Today: Sun and clouds, thunderstorms midday and afternoon. Highs 75-80.

Tonight: Clearing skies, comfy. Lows 58-62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very nice. Highs around 80.

Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs upper-80s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs lower-90s, cooler at coastlines.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs lower-80s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, late day showers. Highs around 80.