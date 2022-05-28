ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Dry, warm temperatures for Connecticut this Memorial Day weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW: Last bit of rain/storms moving thru the area. Gradual clearing from dinnertime on for both regions. Feeling drier and less humid. Seasonable temps tonight.

NEXT: The heat builds back Mon-Tue. Temps up in the 80s and 90s. Taste of summer.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the rest of the Memorial Day weekend in Connecticut will consist of dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Looks like backdoor front drops temps Wed-Thu a bit, then rain/storm chances go up end of week.

Today: Sun and clouds, thunderstorms midday and afternoon. Highs 75-80.

Tonight: Clearing skies, comfy. Lows 58-62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very nice. Highs around 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07j1RU_0ftglY2c00

Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs upper-80s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs lower-90s, cooler at coastlines.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs lower-80s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, late day showers. Highs around 80.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Viewer videos of wildlife in backyards across Connecticut

(WFSB) - Today’s ‘Bright Spot’ is a round-up wildlife witnessed in yards across the state. At Denise Jorge’s house in Prospect, a squirrel is not bothered on bit by a dog’s bark. It continues to eat its snack on the windowsill, uninterrupted. Beth in Torrington...
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Shoreline Draws Crowds on Memorial Day

The Connecticut shoreline was a popular place to be on Memorial Day, whether it was at the beach or grabbing food from a food truck. Silver Sands had reached capacity and closed at 1:30 p.m., which was something that happened at several beaches and parks across the state. Josiah Edwards,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Dry
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut's 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate Just Over 10%

Connecticut's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.18% on Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health. That rate is a decrease from Friday, which was at 11.83% and was the last day the state released data, due to the Memorial Day Holiday. Of the 48,870 tests reported in that 7-day...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT Blues Society holding annual Blues Challenge

BEACON FALLS — A group of 11 Connecticut blues bands from all over the state are scheduled to take part in the 25th Connecticut Band Blues Challenge, the blues talent search sponsored by the Connecticut Blues Society. This event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Eyewitness News

Over 2,500 outages reported in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across Connecticut bringing rain and wind. Many are experiencing power outages because of the storm. For more on the current weather conditions, click here. Here is a list of outages as of May 28, 2022, at 2:30...
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Fonzi

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Fonzi the guinea pig! He's looking for his forever home. The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said that Fonzi is very social and squeaks for attention as soon as he sees you. He'll jump for joy, or "popcorn" around his cage when he sees food coming...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Connecticut Treasurer Wooden seeks stronger economic ties with Jamaica

Connecticut Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden is seeking to strengthen the state’s financial ties to Jamaica. Wooden recently traveled to the Caribbean nation to meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss expanding investment in Jamaica. The trip was sponsored by the nonprofit American Friends of Jamaica and covered topics including establishing direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica and the upcoming introduction of Connecticut’s Green Bonds program on the Jamaican stock exchange. The meeting also covered ideas to bring more global investment to Jamaica.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Brookfield chef takes home one of CT top culinary awards, among Danbury area highlights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Brookfield chef has taken home one of Connecticut’s top culinary awards. The Village at Brookfield Common’s chef Tom Sharkis earned one of Connecticut’s top culinary awards for the senior living industry, the Connecticut Assisted Living Association’s Chef Challenge Seafood award, beating out chefs from other senior living communities throughout the state.
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy