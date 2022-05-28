NRA spends more money lobbying Texas legislators than in any other state

A north side, exterior view of the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Dec. 9, 2021. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — The National Rifle Association has spent millions of dollars lobbying Texas state lawmakers as they chipped away at gun restrictions.

In the last five years, the NRA has shelled out more than $2 million to lobby the Texas Legislature — more than double what it spent in any other state, according to Open Secrets, a nonprofit that tracks money in politics.

Over that time, the GOP-led Legislature expanded rights for gun owners and sellers.

The biggest change came last year when lawmakers eliminated the need for a license and training to carry a handgun in public. At a signing ceremony, NRA leader Wayne LaPierre sat alongside Gov. Greg Abbott as the only nonelected official at the table.

“In this increasingly dangerous world, people want to be able to protect themselves, and thank God Texas is leading the way for the country,” LaPierre said.

The cozy relationship between the NRA and Texas Republican leaders is under scrutiny this week, as the gun group holds a convention in Houston just days after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school. A gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, in the country’s deadliest school shooting in a decade.

The Houston event is drawing some of the biggest names in the GOP, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, though other Texas Republicans pulled out in recent days, citing the shooting or other commitments. Gov. Greg Abbott skipped his NRA speech to be in Uvalde, but provided video remarks.

Despite its hefty lobbying budget, the NRA has spent comparatively little on campaign contributions to state lawmakers.

The gun group’s PAC handed out about $60,000 in the last five years, a drop in the bucket in Texas, where the sky’s the limit for political giving.

The biggest beneficiaries have been Republicans. Abbott received the most at $5,000, followed by $4,000 for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the state Senate; and $2,500 for Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to campaign finance reports. The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund also spent $5,000 on a digital advertisement for each of them last February.

Lawmakers say the NRA’s real political power is not its money, but its membership.

The group grades lawmakers on their gun votes and then promotes those rankings to its roughly 400,000 members across Texas.

“Those people vote and they vote all the time,” said Jerry Patterson, a former lawmaker who authored the state’s original concealed handgun law. “When you have a list of people who have joined an organization solely because of its advocacy for gun rights, they’re motivated, plain and simple.”

Voters pay especially close attention in GOP primaries. Those races are usually the most hard-fought in Texas, where Democrats have been locked out of statewide power for nearly 30 years.

“Their endorsement and rating means a lot among Republican voters,” said Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, who noted he has an “A” rating from the NRA. “Everything is a purity test in our party.”

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the NRA may be the biggest, other pro-gun groups are active in the state too, including Texas State Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America, which bills itself as “the only no compromise gun lobby.”

The latter was spending earlier this week to promote several Republicans locked in primary runoff elections, including Paxton, according to campaign finance reports.

In wake of the Uvalde shooting, Paxton has pressed for arming teachers and further fortifying schools.

It remains to be seen how state lawmakers will respond.

After recent mass shootings, the Legislature gave money to schools for extra security and loosened gun laws. Last year, lawmakers did away with the need for a handgun license, and they also barred the government from closing gun stores in a disaster or doing business with any company that spurns the firearm industry. The NRA supported those changes.

In recent days, Abbott has suggested a focus on mental health, while Patrick offered school security changes. Both elected officials have floated gun restrictions after past massacres, but then retreated.

After the shooting at a Santa Fe high school in 2018, Abbott suggested lawmakers consider a so-called “red flag” law, which lets judges temporarily remove guns from people deemed dangerous. But he abandoned the idea after pushback from fellow Republicans.

Following a pair of mass shootings in 2019, Patrick said he was “willing to take an arrow” and defy the NRA by pressing Texas to expand background checks to gun sales between strangers. The NRA rejected the idea. When the legislative session began, Patrick did not bring it up again.