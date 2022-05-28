ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Democrats urge Abbott to call for special session to discuss new gun laws

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8K6x_0ftglMh800

The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus is asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the Texas Legislature to discuss laws to prevent future mass shootings in the wake of a Tuesday attack on an elementary school in Uvalde.

According to a letter sent by the group to the governor, they want the session to focus on the following legislation:

  • Raising the minimum age to buy a rifle to 21 (federal law already requires handgun purchasers to be at least 21).
  • Require universal background checks for all firearm sales.
  • Create “red flag” laws allowing the government to temporarily confiscate firearms “from those who are an imminent danger to themselves or others.”
  • Create a “cooling off” period for purchasing a firearm.
  • Regulations regarding civilian ownership of “high capacity magazines.”

“’Thoughts and prayers’ are not enough,” the caucus said in its letter. “Lamenting the fact that ‘evil’ walks among us is not enough. Laying the blame at the feet of a broken mental health care system – that you and other state leaders continue to underfund severely – is not enough. We need evidence-based, common sense gun safety laws. Without a doubt, if at least some of the measures noted above had been passed since 2018, then many lives could have been saved.”

Abbott has said that new laws are “absolutely” coming in response to the shooting in Uvalde, which killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school, but has said changes to gun laws in the state will not be on the table. He has previously said legislation he would ask state senators and representatives to consider during a special session would have to do with mental-health care and school safety regulations.

The Democratic caucus says in its letter Democrats don’t think the laws would be taking away second amendment rights.

“Instead, we are asking for reasonable laws or restrictions that will create a safer Texas for all of us,” they write.

Comments / 10

Mark Carter
2d ago

Tell the Democrats to leave if they do get their way for a special session..like they always DO WHEN THEY DON'T GET THEIR WAY

Reply
2
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Calls for Gun Legislation Heard From Texas to Washington

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio), whose district includes Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down inside Robb Elementary School last week, says he's going to continue pushing for legislation that makes it harder for bad guys to get guns. Gutierrez said Texas legislators need to...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas teachers union, other groups protest Ted Cruz over gun stance

AUSTIN, Texas - A group representing nearly 70,000 teachers joined together with other organizations for a march to Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's Austin office over his stance on guns. In a news release, the Texas American Federation of Teachers said the march was being held to send a...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
San Antonio Current

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

A study from earlier this year analyzing the firearms laws of all 50 U.S. states placed Texas in the bottom third based on the weakness of its gun-safety statutes. The analysis, conducted by reform group Everytown for Gun Safety, put the Lone Star State at No. 34 in comparison to regulations adopted by other states. With a rate of 12.7 deaths annually per 100,000 people, Texas also had the 28th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to the report.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for city of Uvalde

UVALDE – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that a state of disaster has been declared in the City of Uvalde following the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, as well as suspend regulations that would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting.
UVALDE, TX
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Texas Senate#Second Amendment#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Texas Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KLTV

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott's remarks in Longview include thoughts on Uvalde massacre

The Summer Food Program fills the gap that children have when they do not have access to school meals. DeBorah LaNier is a retired Lt. Colonel and served in the Army nurse corps. She was home visiting her mom when she passed by. “I saw all the flags and I remember one of the last pictures of my uncle was him at this ceremony, saluting,” LaNier said, explaining why she chose to stop and participate.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
607
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy