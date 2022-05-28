Police: 1 man fatally shot and woman, 25, injured in Kensington double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting that took place in North Philadelphia after days of bloodshed in the neighborhood. Authorities say officers responded to the 3400 block of N 2nd Street just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, investigators believe a man was standing on a...
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting critical injuries after being shot in Strawberry Mansion, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Clifford Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say a 41-year-old man was shot once in the chest. MORE...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An armed robber who shot a Baltimore phone store employee Tuesday afternoon was shot by the injured employee after the suspect dropped his gun, police said.
Police responded around 1:40 p.m. to the Metro PCS Store located in the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane, where they found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized.
Investigators believe a customer walked into the store around 1:25 p.m. seeking customer service, but store employees said they could not assist him. The customer then left the store and returned a short time later with a handgun, announcing a robbery, police said.
At that time, one of the store employees wrestled the suspect for the gun when the gun discharged, shooting the other employee in the leg. Police said the gun then fell to the ground.
The employee who was shot then allegedly picked up the gun and shot the suspect in the abdomen.
The suspect will be charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Reckless Endangerment, and various handgun violations upon being discharged from the hospital, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street around 9:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 49-year-old man was shot once in the back while standing outside...
PHILADELPHIA - A bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday night when police say two people were shot near Temple University's campus. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple police responded to the 1700 block of West Oxford street just after 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Inspector...
MARGATE, N.J. - Police say one neighbor's 911 call led to an arrest and seizure of numerous weapons at a home in Margate. On May 16, a resident on 36th Avenue told police an 82-year-old neighbor was caught shooting holes in their fence on surveillance footage. Police say Francis Beck,...
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking to identify two suspects after they say two men were robbed last week. Two men demanded money from two other men using an ATM at Wells Fargo Bank at 3400 Aramingo Avenue on May 25, according to police. Police say both victims, ages 24 and...
Man an woman shot in North Philadelphia on Memorial weekend. Philadelphia (WPHL)- A double shooting in North Philadelphia left a man and woman injured Sunday early morning. The incident happened on the 3100 block of West Diamond Street around 6:13 am. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot seven...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded late Monday in a double shooting that unfolded in West Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Presbury Street, Baltimore Police said.
There they found a trail of blood that led them around the block to Baker Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds.
The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
PHILADELPHIA - The rash of gun violence that continues to plague Philadelphia has come to the doorstep of residents in one neighborhood twice in less than two weeks. Investigators say two men, ages 23 and 26, were targeted by a group of shooters who unleashed nearly 70 shots on the 1700 block of West Oxford Street Monday.
A 22-year-old man was killed while driving in Pottstown after unknown suspects opened fire on him on Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Nahmer Baird, of Pottstown, was driving a white Nissan Sentra down the 400 block of West Street when there was an "exchange of gunfire" with a black Chrysler 300 around 8:10 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood, according to authorities. According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday in the area of the 3000 block of E Tioga Street for a report of multiple gunshots.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unidentified man was found in a Overbrook Park alley suffering from multiple bullet wounds. The incident happened on the 6300 block of W. Columbia Avenue around 1:45 pm. According to police, a man believed to be approximately 18-21 years old was found by officers with multiple gunshots...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lawsuit has been filed after the killing of a nursing assistant at Jefferson Hospital last fall. Investigators say a man shot and killed 43-year-old Anrae James.
The two were coworkers.
This new lawsuit is against the hospital, alleging security failures resulted in the shooting.
Attorneys say it was filed on behalf of James’ widow and their three children.
UPPER MERION, Pa. - A woman was reportedly assaulted on a popular walking trail last week, and now a suspect has been arrested. Michael Wiggins is charged with two counts of indecent assault and one count of simple assault. The victim told police that the suspect approached her from behind...
