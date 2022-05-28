ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Accident Causes Truck to Spill Large Lumber Load | Otay Mesa

By Doug Aguillard
onscene.tv
 3 days ago

05.27.2022 | 12:45 PM | OTAY MESA – According to witnesses, the male driver of a semi-truck carrying a large lumber load...

onscene.tv

Comments / 1

onscene.tv

Teen Trapped by Electrical Hazard After Crashing | Mira Mesa

05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Tri-County Stolen Vehicle Pursuit | Los Angeles

05.29.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – Ontario PD was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle fled westbound on the 60 into East LA. The vehicle circled city streets for approximately 20 minutes after exiting the freeway. At times, the vehicle drove at high speeds on the wrong side of the road, running red lights and stop signs. The suspect finally crashed into parked vehicles and fled from the car on foot. At least one suspect was taken into custody in the backyard of a home. Ontario PD took custody of the suspect. It is unclear if any other suspects were apprehended. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Palm Tree, Dies | Huntington Beach

05.26.2022 | HUNTINGTON BEACH – According to the Huntington Beach P.D. Public Information Coordinator, Jennifer Carey, H.B.P.D. units were not involved in this pursuit. Fountain Valley police were involved in the pursuit but it’s unknown why they were chasing the Honda Civic. The pursuit was cancelled prior to...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Chula Vista apartment fire displaces 12 people

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A dozen people were displaced from their homes after a fire ripped through several apartment units in Chula Vista. Neighbors say they heard fire trucks rushing into the Country Club Villiage apartment complex early Monday morning, but watched as crews quickly contained the fire, making sure everyone made it out safe.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Shot in Parking Lot of Helix High School

A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
LA MESA, CA

