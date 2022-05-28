Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid: Champions League final player ratings

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker Had no chance of stopping the decisive goal. An unconvincing moment for the Benzema ‘goal’ went unpunished but, in truth, he was rarely called upon otherwise. 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold One lapse proved so costly. Had a fine game, both creatively and defensively, but lost Vinícius in the 59th minute and was punished severely. 6

Ibrahima Konate The Paris-born defender’s pace was a factor in him getting the nod over Joël Matip and he vindicated the call. Dominated Vinícius one-on-one but fortunate with the VAR review. 8

Related: Real Madrid win Champions League as Vinícius Júnior strike sinks Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk Seems strange when reflecting on a defeat but the centre-half wasn’t troubled that much. Had time to pick off threats with Real sitting so deep. 7

Andy Robertson Made several key interceptions in the first half but was unable to bring his usual attacking verve. Set-piece delivery was also dealt with comfortably. 7

Jordan Henderson Tireless in his quest to join Emlyn Hughes as a two-time European Cup winning Liverpool captain. Found pockets of space to stretch Real’s midfield and harried relentlessly before being withdrawn. 7

Fabinho Had not played for 18 days coming into the final due to a hamstring injury but it didn’t show. Excellent positioning thwarted a host of Real raids. 7

Thiago Alcântara Did well to be involved given he suffered an achilles problem on Sunday – and warmed up alone before kick off – but not at his polished best. 6

Mohamed Salah Revenge was on his mind yet fresh torment arrived in the unbeatable form of Courtois. Carried the Liverpool threat but a ninth goal of the campaign was beyond him. 7

Sadio Mané Clearly not distracted by talk over his future as his roaming, dangerous display unsettled Real in the first half. Pressed Courtois relentlessly but faded in the second half. 7

Luis Díaz The first Colombian to start a Champions League final made a fine start and his battle with Carvajal was enthralling. A surprise when he was substituted so early. 7

Substitutes: Diogo Jota On for Diaz and almost justified the switch with an equaliser. 7 ; Naby Ke ï ta Made an important defensive clearance but unable to improve the attack. 6 ; Roberto Firmino Replaced Thiago as Klopp went for broke but his neat touches had no impact. 6

Luka Modric won the midfield battle with Thiago Alcântara as he claimed a fifth winners medal. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois Magnificent. Quelled Liverpool’s early threat with fine saves from Salah and Mané and only improved. Denied Salah five times. Put under constant pressure with clearances but handled it well. 10

Dani Carvajal Troubled by Díaz and never given a second’s rest but, in fairness to the tenacious right-back, he gave as good as he got in winning his fifth title. 8

Éder Militão Unruffled on the ball despite several red shirts constantly closing in. When he did venture forward he was barked back into position by Ancelotti. 8

David Alaba Not as dominant in the air or as intelligent in possession as Militão. His strength in the tackle and awareness came to the fore, however, when Liverpool pressed for an equaliser. 7

Ferland Mendy The former Paris Saint-Germain academy product impressed in his duels with Salah. His first-time distribution out of defence was a danger. 7

Luka Modric Doesn’t run games as he once did yet still oozes class. It was the veteran’s slide-rule pass that led to the breakthrough and his fifth winner’s medal. 8

Casemiro Made more unforced errors than his midfield elders. As an effective, disruptive shield, however, he was a formidable obstacle to Liverpool yet again. 7

Toni Kroos The 32-year-old not only dictated Real’s rhythm but slowed the entire game to his pace at times. His accuracy was not enriched by a killer pass, however. 8

Related: Champions League final delayed as Liverpool fans report chaos outside

Federico Valverde Neat control and attacking intent sparked Real into life as an attacking threat. Delivered with the cross for the goal. 6

Karim Benzema A lengthy, forensic VAR review denied Real’s talisman the opener and his 16th goal of the campaign. Dynamic on the ball but wasted a great chance to release Vinícius. 7

Vinícius Júnior The pacey outlet was getting little joy against Alexander-Arnold and Konaté, who were doing a number on him until he found space in the area for the first time. And that was that. 7

Substitutes: Eduardo Camavinga Won a few important challenges. 6 ; Dani Ceballos On late for Modric. n/a ; Rodrygo Replaced the matchwinner Vinícius as Real ran down the clock n/a .