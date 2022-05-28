ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother author George Orwell’s former home fitted with camera doorbell to spy on passersby

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BIG Brother author George Orwell’s former house has been fitted with a camera doorbell — to keep watch on the passing public.

The current owners have installed the device outside the £2million home in a move locals have called “the height of irony”.

Orwell created a totalitarian world of mass surveillance in 1949 novel Nineteen Eighty-Four

It is ruled by a dictator who warns citizens: “Big Brother is watching you.”

The main character Winston Smith works for the "Ministry of Truth" and is required to rewrite historical news articles to support the ruling party's line.

One local in West London said: “Orwell’s house has a doorbell camera alongside a blue plaque celebrating him which is pretty funny.

“He wrote about society being under constant watch.

“The camera would have appalled him.”

The owner of the property said: “I got this camera for my own security, like most people on this street.”

Locals have called the doorbell 'the height of irony'

